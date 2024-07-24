Initiatives to produce high-quality organic durian and cacao launched

UGNAYAN ng mga Nagsasariling Lokal na Organisasyon sa Kanayunan–Mindanao (Unorka-Mindanao), in collaboration with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (Koica) and the University of Southern Mindanao (USM), has launched initiatives to produce high-quality organic durian and cacao.

Speaking at the Mindanao Development Forum 2024 held at Acacia Hotel, Davao City, on July 24, Unorka-Mindanao executive director Ronita Buenaventura revealed their close collaboration with Koica and USM on research projects to produce the first organic durian and cacao in Mindanao.

“Those two commodities are in the research stage, which will conclude in 2025. In the next phase, we’ll be expecting the full bloom of the results of that research project,” Buenaventura said, noting that the project covers Mindanao-wide for both commodities.

Buenaventura highlighted that the research is supported by a P53 million fund from Koica, which is sufficient for research and social preparation. However, additional funds will be needed for processing and infrastructure to expand and sustain the market.

“Limited yung pundo at tsaka limited yung scope ng research ngayon, mag involve lang siya ng 80 farmers involving 100 hectares (The funding and scope of the research are limited; it only involves 80 farmers and covers 100 hectares),” Buenaventura shared, specifically in durian project.

The research includes areas in Davao City suitable for durian cultivation, namely Brgy. Wangan, Tamayong, and Sirib in Calinan District, and Manuel Guianga in Tugbok District. Meanwhile, the cacao research is focused on two sites: one in North Cotabato, specifically at USM, and the other in Brgy. Tamayong, Davao City.

Beginning in April 2023, the project will continue for three years. “We are currently only in the first production cycle of our research,” Buenaventura said, with the first results expected in September or October.

Primarily, Korea will be the target market for the products, as they are funding the project. The Korean market will also handle the distribution of the products overseas.

“Sinisigurado talaga namin na merong captured market (We are ensuring there is a captured market),” Buenaventura said, also elaborating on their internal control system in place where each farmer coordinates to determine the number of trees they can produce.

“Para ma-project namin yung output talaga natin para hindi tayo madehado dun sa market price kasi yung volume, at saka yung quantity and quality, yun talaga ang sinisigurado namin ngayon (To accurately project our output and avoid being disadvantaged by market prices, we are focusing on ensuring the volume, quantity, and quality of our produce),” she added, aiming to prevent the common issue of overproduction and insufficient market demand. This system helps project volume and set market prices effectively.

On defining organic, Buenaventura shared that they use natural farming methods, avoid chemicals, and prioritize the health of the environment, farmers, and consumers. A key aspect of their approach is using milk and honey to protect the trees from insects.

Unorka-Mindanao, a federation of 53,000 Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) across Mindanao, aims to expand its crop portfolio to include organic durian and cacao.

The cooperative already engages in cultivating various crops such as cavendish banana, coconut, oil palm, coffee, apple, cereals, rice, and corn.

The Mindanao Development Forum 2024 serves as a crucial platform for dialogue, collaboration, and innovation, bringing together diverse sectors to leverage collective wisdom and expertise in driving sustainable socio-economic development across Mindanao. KBP