Innovation Summit sparks Mindanao economic growth

THE Innovation Summit 2024 officially opened on November 7 in Davao City, aiming to foster collaboration, technological advancement, and creative solutions to drive economic growth.

The summit, held at the SMX Convention Center in SM Lanang until November 9, focuses on "Convergent Innovations: Intensifying Gains in the Global Digital Economy," inviting investors to explore Mindanao’s growing digital landscape.

Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Chairperson Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno emphasized that the summit opens new investment opportunities for the region. He noted that innovation drives growth, stating, “Mindanao has evolved from a region beset by conflict into an island of peace, beauty, and abundance—demonstrating the gains brought by stability under Bagong Pilipinas.”

Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCCI) President and Innovation Summit Chair, Ms. Belinda “Belle” L. Torres, highlighted the summit’s goal to bring together innovations from all sectors, creating an environment for learning, connection, and innovation.

Torres added that about 300 participants from various industries are expected to attend, focusing on topics like "Leveling the Playing Field," "Artificial Intelligence and Creatives," and "The Future of Business."

Key issues such as cybersecurity, outsourcing, and blockchain technology will also be addressed.

The three-day event, organized by the DCCCI in collaboration with ICT Davao, Inc., features 33 exhibitors showcasing technology and solutions supporting Mindanao’s sustainable development goals. DEF