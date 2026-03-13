Inquiry into skin, dermatology clinics operations pushed

DAVAO City Councilor Ralph Abella is pushing for an inquiry in aid of legislation into the operations of skin disease treatment clinics and dermatology facilities operating in the city.

Abella raised the concern after his office received information about an incident involving a senior citizen, where, he said, the patient was taken to a hospital after being prescribed medication for a skin condition. Shortly afterward, the patient died.

It was later revealed that the patient allegedly misunderstood or improperly administered the medication. Instead of taking six capsules in one week, the patient reportedly took six capsules a day, which led to an overdose.

“This representation is not making any accusation against any specific clinic, physician, or establishment. However, this unfortunate incident raises serious questions that deserve proper attention and review,” he said in a privilege speech on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

The councilor said the purpose of the inquiry is to determine which establishments are compliant with the law and to identify whether additional safeguards and regulatory measures are needed to protect the public.

“Our objective here is not to target any particular clinic or establishment. Our objective is simply to ensure that medical and dermatological services offered in our city are safe, lawful, and properly supervised by qualified professionals,” he said.

He added that the inquiry would invite representatives from the Department of Health (DOH), Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), Philippine Medical Association, Philippine Dermatological Society, the City Health Office, the Business Bureau, and other concerned clinics or establishments to provide proper guidance and clarity.

Abella said it is vital for the local government unit to determine whether establishments offering dermatological treatments are complying with existing national laws, such as Republic Act No. 2382, otherwise known as the Medical Act of 1959, as well as regulations of the DOH and requirements set by the PRC.

He added that it is the duty of the city government to uphold public health and the well-being of its constituents, particularly in matters involving medical treatment. Under the Local Government Code of 1991, local government units are given the authority to regulate businesses and activities affecting public health and safety in their areas.

He also noted that skin diseases such as eczema and psoriasis, among other dermatological conditions, have been affecting Dabawenyos and require proper diagnosis and medical treatment by licensed physicians. Improper medication or incorrect dosage, he said, may lead to complications and health risks.

Thus, Abella filed a resolution directing the appropriate committee of the Sangguniang Panlungsod to conduct an inquiry in aid of legislation into the operations of skin disease clinics and dermatology facilities in the city. RGP

