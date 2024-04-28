Inspiring excellence, community empowerment

ONLY a few possess the dedication and determination to rise above adversities and pave a path of excellence not just for themselves but also for their community. Marjana Tuttuh is one of them.

She graduated as a valedictorian from elementary through senior high school and is now a candidate for Latin honors at Ateneo de Davao University. Her story transcends circumstances, showcasing triumph through spirit and perseverance.

Marjana's journey began in Maimbung, Sulu, where life's harsh realities confronted her at the tender age of four.

“I hailed from the far-away municipality of Maimbung, Sulu which is more than 500 miles away from Davao with wild stories of fights for the Moro community that started centuries ago.”

Despite childhood challenges, her indomitable spirit propelled her forward. Orphaned by her father at a young age, she embarked on a quest for knowledge and empowerment.

"Our family is just like a typical family who wanted change. Led by my great grandfather, Hadji Bensali Tuttuh, a business tycoon in Sulu, we evacuated empty-handed, with a bombed house, gasoline stations, and trading businesses," Marjana recalls. "But we faced these struggles with patience because our desire to change the status of Moros outweighed our desire to maintain our current living conditions."

She adds, “I didn't view it as a tale of loss but as an inspiring story of selfless community love. While I lack the resources of the past, my aspiration remains to advocate for my community.”