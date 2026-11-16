Installation of newly appointed Archbishop Apigo on Jan 14, 2027

THE installation of newly appointed Archbishop Abel C. Apigo as the new head of the Archdiocese of Davao is scheduled for January 14, 2027, at the San Pedro Metropolitan Cathedral in Davao City.

In an announcement dated November 13, the Archdiocese of Davao said the Canonical Possession and Installation of Apigo will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

“Further to our previous announcement regarding the appointment of the Most Rev. Abel C. Apigo, D.D. as the new Archbishop of Davao, we are pleased to inform you that his Canonical Possession and Installation will take place on 14 January 2027 (Thursday), at 9:00 a.m., at San Pedro Metropolitan Cathedral, Davao City,” the announcement read.

The statement was signed by Archdiocese of Davao Chancellor Fr. Jaime J. Gamboa, who also invited the clergy, religious communities and the faithful to attend the occasion and offer their prayers.

Apigo was appointed by Pope Leo XIV as the new Metropolitan Archbishop of Davao on November 9, 2026, succeeding Archbishop Romulo G. Valles, whose resignation from the pastoral governance of the archdiocese was accepted by the Pope.

Apigo, 58, is a native of Calinan, Davao City, and was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Davao on April 18, 1994.

Before his appointment as Bishop of Mati in February 2018, he served in several pastoral and academic capacities in Davao, including as parish vicar at San Pedro Cathedral from 1994 to 1996.

He also held various positions at the St. Francis Xavier Regional Major Seminary of Mindanao, including professor, coordinator, vice rector, dean and rector. He became the seminary's rector in 2006 and was appointed episcopal vicar for the clergy of the Archdiocese of Davao in 2014.

He pursued further studies at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, where he obtained a licentiate in Church History.

Apigo was appointed the second Bishop of Mati in 2018 and received his episcopal consecration on April 24 of the same year.

His installation will formally usher in his leadership of the Archdiocese of Davao following Valles, who had led the local Church since 2012. DEF