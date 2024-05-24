Intensified efforts vs traffic violations

THE Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) in Davao City has intensified its efforts to address traffic violations, with activities like speed limit enforcement and road clearing operations taking place from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Chief of the TEU, Police Major Dexter Domingo, shared this during an AFP-PNP Press Corps Southern Mindanao briefing on Wednesday, May 22.

He also presented data on road crash incidents from January to April 2024, showing a 35 percent decrease compared to last year, with 1,329 recorded incidents.

Major factors contributing to this decline include the proactive measures of TEU-DCPO, such as speed limit enforcement, road clearing operations, traffic direction control, and checkpoints.

With 117 dedicated personnel, TEU ensures security and safety through police visibility, traffic management, and enforcement.

Domingo underscored their commitment: "We in the TEU are doing our best. We cannot afford to get tired. The DCPO cannot afford to get tired. We need to provide security on the roads. It’s a collective effort. Many see us as adversaries, but no matter how you view us, one thing is certain: at the end of the day, we are here to help you."

He also announced plans to reinstate and strengthen the enforcement of Republic Act No. 10586, penalizing driving under the influence.

The local government has acquired Alcohol Breath Analyzers (ABA), with six currently available and 19 more on the way. They've requested 20 additional devices, aiming each police station to have an ABA kit while awaiting deputization approval from the LTO, which will be part of TEU's daily activities.

"Let's hope for the best and that the public feels the seriousness of the local government and the DCPO in enforcing the law," Domingo added. He advised, "If you are going to drink, do it at home. Don’t drive, because we will move heaven and earth to enforce this law." DEF with reports from Bianca Khu, DNSC Intern