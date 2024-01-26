Interfaith unity marks National Bible Month celebration with bible reading marathon

The 2024 National Bible Month marked its celebration with the bible reading marathon, one of its major activities, wherein the whole scripture was read in a span of three days at the Rizal Park in Davao City.

Pastor Rueland Badoy, National Bible Month co-convenor, said that they collaborated with other Christian churches in the city to do the bible reading marathon. He added that the theme for this year’s bible month was “God’s Word: The Breath of New Life” which is inspired by Genesis 2:7 and 2 Timothy 3:16 to 17.

The bible reading was held from January 23 to 25 at the Rizal Park.

Badoy said that evangelical Protestant churches, the Archdiocese of Davao, and other religious denominations have collaborated in the celebrations.

Aside from the bible reading marathon, dome of their activities include seminars for government employees, and bible youth symposiums.

“We believe po na talagang, it is important to recognize that we need God and so we really wanted to share– sa totoo lang post-pandemic era is so challenging– the word of God brings hope and new life in God,” Badoy said.

Brother Domingo Alob of the Archdiocese of Davao Biblical Apostolate (ABAD) said around 200 participants for the youth symposiums were expected since they requested the parishes to send at least five participants. He said that there would be a bible quiz, poster-making contest, and sharing for the youth.

Meanwhile, Councilor Pilar C. Braga, committee on education, science and technology chairperson and proponent of the resolution expressed that by virtue of the Presidential Proclamation No. 124 which was signed last January 5, 2017, the month of January every year is the National Bible Month and the last week of the month as the National Bible Week

“The celebration of the National Bible Month with various activities aimed at emphasizing the relevance of the Bible in the spirituality of Filipino Christians, who still comprise the majority of the Philippines population, will significantly contribute to the national moral recovery program of the government,” Braga said on January 9, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

The month-long celebration is supported by the Department of Interior and Local Government-Davao Region (DILG-Davao) wherein on January 17, 2024, the department issued a memorandum number 2024-007 encouraging all of the barangays to participate in the activities. They also issued an advisory to all the governors, city and municipal mayors wherein all the Local Government Units (LGUs) to actively participate in the activities. RGP