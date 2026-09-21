Investing in the age of AI: What beginners need to know

A FEW years ago, investing in the stock market sounded like something reserved for people in suits, armed with financial statements and trading terminals filled with numbers that seemed to move faster than ordinary people could follow.

Not anymore.

Today, a Filipino with a smartphone, a few hundred pesos, and an internet connection can open a brokerage account, research a company, and buy shares without ever stepping onto a trading floor.

Artificial intelligence has made the process even more accessible.

With AI tools, beginners can ask what a stock is, get financial statements explained in plain language, compare companies, examine debt and earnings, and build a checklist before investing.

But easier access does not mean lower risk.

That was the central message of economist and development consultant Ever Abasolo, who recently led a four-hour workshop on investing in the Philippine stock market.

What could easily have become a four-hour economics lecture instead turned into a lively and practical discussion. Abasolo used familiar examples and everyday language to explain stocks, bonds, interest rates, liquidity, and market risk, making the concepts easier to understand even for participants without an economics or finance background.

His most basic lesson was also one of the most important: Before investing, understand what you are buying and whether you can afford to lose money.

Beyond the headlines

The warning comes at a complicated time.

The Philippine economy grew by just 2.3 percent in the second quarter of 2026, while inflation climbed to 6.1 percent in August. In the Davao Region, inflation was even higher at 8.9 percent.

The peso has also come under pressure, while global markets have faced shocks from geopolitical tensions, oil prices, and changing interest rates.

For ordinary investors, these developments can seem remote. They are not.

Higher interest rates can make bonds more attractive while raising borrowing costs for companies. Global investors can move money between countries and asset classes based on perceived risks and returns. Events in Japan, the United States, and Europe can therefore affect markets in Manila.

The Philippine government is also carrying substantial debt. National government outstanding debt reached about ₱18.2 trillion by February 2026, while the proposed 2026 national budget allocated nearly ₱979 billion for debt service.

The lesson is not that the economy is collapsing.

It is that investors are operating in a world where several risks can emerge at the same time.

The ₱500 question

Yet investing has never been more accessible.

Depending on the platform and transaction requirements, a person can begin investing with an amount roughly equivalent to the price of a couple of milk teas. That accessibility can be empowering, but it can also be deceptive.

A stock is not simply a number on an app. It represents partial ownership of a company. A bond, meanwhile, represents money lent to a government or company. Understanding that distinction is fundamental.

For beginners, Abasolo suggested starting their research with companies that have relatively large market capitalization, good liquidity, and diversified businesses.

But size alone does not guarantee safety. Investors still need to examine earnings, debt, cash flow, business prospects, and the price they are paying.

And “buy low” does not mean “buy anything that has fallen.”

A stock can fall 20 percent and fall another 20 percent.

AI as an investment assistant

This is where the age of AI changes the game.

Beginners no longer need to understand every financial term before starting their research.

AI can translate a company’s annual report into plain English, explain price-to-earnings ratios, compare competitors, and identify questions an investor should ask. It can also help investors challenge their own assumptions.

Instead of asking an AI tool, *“What stock should I buy?”* a more useful question might be: *“What could go wrong if I buy this stock?”*

The technology can make financial information easier to understand and dramatically lower the barrier to learning. But it does not eliminate the need for judgment.

AI can be wrong. It can rely on outdated information, misread a financial statement, or sound remarkably confident while giving an incorrect answer.

The smarter approach, therefore, is not simply to use the most sophisticated AI tool. It is to know when to verify the answer.

Invest, but first survive

Perhaps the most practical part of Abasolo’s workshop had little to do with picking stocks. It focused on financial resilience.

What happens if you lose your job? What if a family member gets sick? What if you suddenly need the money you put into the market?

Those questions should come before asking which stock to buy.

For many Filipinos, investing may be only one part of a broader financial plan that could include an emergency fund, health insurance or HMO coverage, Pag-IBIG MP2, cooperative investments, mutual funds, and other instruments appropriate to their circumstances.

The stock market can offer opportunities. It can also punish impatience.

In uncertain times, the ability to wait may be more valuable than the ability to predict.

The wheel turns, as Abasolo put it in a familiar Bisaya expression: “Mutuyok gyud ang ligid (The wheel will keep turning).

Markets rise. Markets fall. Interest rates change. Currencies move. Wars affect oil prices. Investors panic, then regain confidence.

For the Filipino with only ₱500 to spare, the first investment may therefore not be a stock at all.

It may be learning how the market works.

AI can make investing easier.

But understanding what you are investing in remains the first step. DAPHNE PADILLA