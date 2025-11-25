STARBUCKS Philippines is celebrating 23 years of this holiday tradition with the return of its Starbucks Traditions Collection. Starting November 2, customers can begin collecting stickers through the Starbucks PH App or QR Promo Card to redeem pieces from the 2026 collection.

This year’s theme, “Invite Joy,” is an invitation back to the familiar comfort of a coffeehouse—where the rich aroma of coffee, the welcoming sound of a greeting, and the spirit of community create a true sense of holiday tradition.

“For 23 years, Starbucks Traditions has been both a collectible piece and a shared experience between our partners (baristas) and our customers within the warmth of our stores,” said Jamie Silva, Senior Manager for Marketing and Digital Customer Experience, Starbucks Philippines. “This season, we invite everyone to rediscover the joy in their own cherished holiday rituals.”

INVITE JOY WITH MUSIC

The 2026 Starbucks Traditions video is set to the hit from Filipino band Eraserheads, “Ligaya,” a tune that is known across generations. Featuring real Starbucks partners (baristas) behind the counter, the video underscores the campaign’s theme of lasting connection and pays tribute to the local tradition of the Starbucks Traditions Collection in the Philippines. Watch the full video on Starbucks Philippines’ official social media channels.

“The holidays in the Philippines are rich with nostalgia, and the enduring charm of ‘Ligaya’ perfectly captures that feeling,” said Jamie Silva. “By anchoring our video with this Filipino tune, we celebrate the joy delivered every day by our partners (baristas), honoring their role in sharing those simple, genuine moments with our customers.”

The song will also be played in all Starbucks stores nationwide from November 2 to January 5, throughout the holiday campaign.



INVITE JOY WITH THE 2026 STARBUCKS TRADITIONS COLLECTION

The collection ensures there is a piece to complement every routine, making the everyday coffee experience even more special. Customers can collect one (1) e-sticker for every purchase of a Tall, Grande, or Venti handcrafted beverage through the Starbucks® PH App or QR Promo Card. After collecting 18 stickers, they can redeem their choice of a 2026 Starbucks Traditions Planner, Cold Cup, Tumbler, or Mug.

2026 Siren Planner with Carrier – Designed in elegant charcoal and onyx, this daily planner and its matching leather carrier help keep your thoughts and essentials organized. It includes a sleek pen, encouraging moments of reflection and intention throughout the season.

2026 Onyx 15oz Stainless Steel Tumbler – The 15oz stainless steel tumbler is designed to maintain your drink’s temperature, making it ideal for busy days. Its deep onyx finish, highlighted by subtle metallic details, adds an element of refined style to your everyday routine.

2026 Charcoal 24oz Cold Cup – This durable 24oz acrylic cold cup features a subtle iridescent sheen with a sleek black lid and straw, perfect for iced favorites. It’s designed to be your refreshing companion, whether you are on a morning commute or enjoying an afternoon break.

2026 Sandstone 12oz Mug with Pouch – Featuring warm, earthy tones, this 12oz ceramic mug is designed to bring calm to your morning routine. It comes paired with a complementary pouch for small items, encouraging you to slow down and savor every thoughtful moment.

Collect stickers starting November 2, 2025, in all Starbucks stores nationwide.