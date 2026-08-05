‘IP Day celebration remains part of 67th Araw ng Mawab program’

MAWAB, Davao de Oro — Mayor Myrill Apit on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, clarified that the Indigenous Peoples (IP) Day celebration, dubbed Al’law ng Kalumonan, will proceed as scheduled on August 11 as part of the municipality’s official observance of the 67th Araw ng Mawab.

In a statement, Apit refuted claims circulating on social media that there would be no IP Day celebration during the town’s founding anniversary festivities, saying the information was false.

She said the Aug. 11 celebration remains part of the municipality’s official program and highlighted that Al’law ng Kalumonan has also been featured in the local government’s official promotional materials for the 67th Araw ng Mawab, reaffirming that the activity has always been included in the lineup of events.

Apit said the Municipal Government of Mawab recognizes the important role of the municipality’s Indigenous Peoples and remains committed to honoring their culture, traditions, and contributions to the community.

The mayor’s clarification came after Jury Juaton Donato posted on social media that there would be no IP Day celebration during the Araw ng Mawab festivities and that the official IP Day observance would instead be held in October during the Indigenous Peoples Rights Act (IPRA) Month celebration in Barangay Nuevo Iloco.

Apit urged the public to verify information before sharing it, saying the spread of false information could cause unnecessary confusion and division within the community.

She reiterated that the Municipal Government remains committed to fostering unity, respect, and equal treatment for all sectors, adding that under the #BagongMawab campaign, no community is left behind.

The mayor invited residents, especially members of the Indigenous Peoples community, to participate in the Al’law ng Kalumonan celebration on Aug. 11, one of the featured events of the municipality’s 67th Araw ng Mawab. PR