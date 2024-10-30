IP Games, to be institutionalized

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – The Indigenous Peoples Games – Mindanao Leg concluded here Sunday afternoon, October 27, 2024, full of hope that it will eventually be established as an institution and be held annually as a local tournament for the next generation of indigenous people and various other tribes.

The eight participating tribes were very happy at the end of the two-day tournament where ten traditional sports served as a bridge for bringing together more than 350 natives who felt the joy and experience of winning a medal and participating in a competition.

"“Nagpapasalamat po kami sa lahat ng mga tumutulong para maisagawa ang torneo na ganito para sa katulad namin na mga katutubo. Hindi lamang po kami natutulungan at naipapakita din po namin ang ating kultura at bahagi ng mga pinagmulan (We are grateful to everyone who helped make this tournament possible for us, as members of the indigenous community. Not only does it support us, but it also allows us to showcase our culture and share a part of our heritage),” said Dante Canacan, who won two golds in Gampi (Pana) and fire making.

General Santos City Councilor Ric Trinidad announced that they will pass the resolution to make as an institution the implementation of the program shared by the Philippine Sports Commission as a preservation of the culture and tradition of the natives during the closing ceremony held.

General Santos City served as the host for the Mindanao leg held at the Antonio Acharon Sports Complex which is the third and final part of the program in conjunction with the celebration of Indigenous Peoples' Month.

The participating tribes showed their skills and talent in 10 traditional sports Gamti (Pana), Fire Making, Kasing (Trompo), Skuya (Takbo), Kadang Kadang, Kmahung (Swimming Relay), Tug of War, Bangkaw (Spear Throw), Bayo sa Palay and Sudol that will be featured in the Mindanao leg of the IP Games.

The municipalities in Sarangani, Alabel, Glan, Kiamba, Maasim, Maitum, Malapatan, and Malungon, participated under the leadership of host General Santos.