IP leaders hail CA ruling, reject ‘Talaingod 13’ label

LEADERS of the Indigenous Cultural Communities and Indigenous Peoples (ICCs/IPs) in Talaingod have officially expressed support for the Court of Appeals’ decision upholding the convictions of a group of activists and educators widely referred to as the Talaingod 13.

In a statement released recently, the Indigenous Political Structure (IPS) of Talaingod, the duly recognized governing body of the Ata-Manobo community, praised the appellate court for affirming the Regional Trial Court’s 2024 ruling that found the group guilty of violating the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act (Republic Act No. 7610). The verdict, issued by RTC Branch 2 in Tagum City and later affirmed by the Court of Appeals, cited evidence that the defendants exposed Indigenous children to danger during a 2018 mission in remote Talaingod, Davao del Norte.

The statement, presented publicly by Talaingod Ancestral Domain Management Officer Datu Allan Causing on the December 26, 2025 episode of Kapihan sa DavNor on PTV DavNor 48, emphasized that the convicted individuals should not be labeled as the “Talaingod 13.” According to the council, none of the convicted are residents of Talaingod nor do they represent the Indigenous community, and the label unfairly ties the town’s name to actions that leaders say harmed local children and culture.

“The Indigenous Political Structure (IPS) of Talaingod wants to make it clear that these criminals are not on a rescue mission as they want the public to believe but are criminals who violated the law of the Philippine Government and our own Customary Law,” the statement read. The IPS further rejected the characterization of the convicted group as human rights defenders, insisting that their actions violated both national law and Indigenous customary law. The council stressed that the accused undermined the rights, welfare, and culture of Indigenous children and communities in Talaingod.

Citing the Indigenous Peoples’ Rights Act (Ipra, Republic Act No. 8371), the IPS underscored its authority to exercise self-governance and serve as the legitimate voice of the Ata-Manobo people in Talaingod. “Let us speak for ourselves and our rights,” the statement said, highlighting the council’s role in protecting the community from misrepresentation. The IPS also criticized misleading narratives presented in some press conferences and public statements, arguing that they contradict the established findings of the courts.

The IPS acknowledged the role of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac), recognizing the agency’s efforts in supporting peace initiatives, safeguarding children, and protecting Indigenous communities from exploitation. Leaders emphasized the importance of coordination between state agencies and Indigenous institutions to ensure justice, maintain peace, and uphold the rule of law in Talaingod.

To recall, the Talaingod 13 case traces back to a National Solidarity and Fact-Finding Mission in Talaingod on November 28, 2018, when a group of activists, lawmakers, educators, and community volunteers travelled to assist Lumad students and teachers amid reports of harassment and threats from armed groups. Among those later convicted were former Bayan Muna Representative Saturnino “Ka Satur” Ocampo and incumbent ACT Teachers Partylist Representative France Castro, along with several Lumad school teachers and advocates.

The group had responded to appeals from the Salugpungan Ta’Tanu Igkanogon Community Learning Center Inc. (STTICLCI) after teachers and students said they were blocked from accessing food and supplies and faced threats from a paramilitary group in the area.

What supporters of the mission described as a humanitarian rescue effort was interpreted differently by the lower court. In July 2024, the Tagum City Regional Trial Court Branch 2 found Castro, Ocampo, and 11 others guilty of violating Section 10(a) of RA 7610 for allegedly endangering minors by taking them through hazardous terrain and conditions during their attempt to transport them to safer ground. Convictions carried prison sentences ranging from a minimum of roughly four years, nine months to a maximum close to six years, eight months.

The court also ordered the convicts to pay civil indemnity and moral damages to each of the minors involved.

When the group appealed, the Court of Appeals in December 2025 upheld the RTC’s verdict, finding no reversible error in the trial court’s assessment of evidence and confirming that the elements of the RA 7610 offense were proven. NTF-ELCAC welcomed the decision, saying it reinforced child protection and dismissed claims that the ruling was politically motivated.

The Talaingod 13 case has drawn deeply divergent responses. Human rights groups and Lumad advocacy networks argue the convictions represent a miscarriage of justice that criminalizes activism, humanitarian response, and Indigenous solidarity. Rights defenders have organized rallies and called for the reversal of the convictions, contending that the children were not kidnapped or harmed, and that Lumad parents and youths themselves supported the mission.

Critics of the verdict, including international groups, have raised concerns that the ruling may discourage educators and human rights workers from assisting vulnerable communities in conflict zones. Conversely, government and law enforcement officials emphasize that the convictions were based strictly on evidence of endangerment and the need to uphold child protection laws. DEF