IP rights advocate’s guardian says ward wished to bury her immediately

Bai Lita Ambuat, the eldest niece of Bai Bibyaon, revealed in a video uploaded by Save our Schools Network-SMR on February 29, 2024, that as the legal guardian of Bai Bibyaon, she decided to bury her remains immediately according to the latter’s wishes.

Ambuat said that Bai Bibyaon told her, “Kung mamatay ako, ilibing ninyo agad ako, huwag ninyong hayaan na gamitin ako ng aking mga apo, mga pamangkin, kasi gagamitin ako ng mga sundalo at pagpeperahan ako (If I die, bury me immediately, don’t let my grandchildren, nieces and nephews use me, because the soldiers will use me to make money).”

She also shared that it is a huge transgression in the Manobo tribe to exhume a body that has already been buried because this is prohibited. She added that Rurelyn Bay-ao and Datu Benito Bigkay, the niece and nephew of Bai Bibyaon, just both want money.

“Ikaw Langlang at Benito, mga mukha kayong pera! Bakit ninyo ibenbenta si Ino? Isipin mo nang mabuti Langlang, dati ng kinukuha si Ino sa Manila, hindi siya sumama kasi nanindigan siya. Ayaw niyang umuwi sa kabundukan kasi nanindigan pa siya para sa inyo, Langlang (You Langlang [referring to Rurelyn] and Benito you all just want money! Why would you sell Ino [referring to Bai Bibyaon]? Think carefully Langlang, when Ino was asked to return home from Manila, she didn't cooperate because she stood her ground. She didn’t want to go home to the mountains because she stood for you, Langlang),” she said.

She stressed that Sabokahan IPwomen is not at fault as well as the other groups who extended their help to Bai Bibyaon, and that she and Bai Bibyaon have the right to stay in Manila because they will continue to fight for their lands.

Meanwhile, in a statement by the Save our Schools Network-SMR, they belied the statements of Bai Bibyaon’s “self-proclaimed family” and that their claims are in opposition to Bai Bibyaon’s principles and values.