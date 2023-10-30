IP Summit sought to address Marilog killings

POLICE Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) Regional Director PBGen Alden B. Delvo stated during a media interview on Thursday, October 26, at the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) that he initiated the Indigenous Peoples Summit to address the issue of killings in Marilog.

Delvo said that the Marilog killings have been primarily driven by land conflicts and personal disputes. He emphasized his commitment to ending these incidents during his term.

“It is my stern warning to those creating chaos diha sa Marilog unya ako gyud tuyo ug tumong nga mahuman, ma-stop naning pagmamatay dira sa Marilog (It is my stern warning to those causing unrest in Marilog and my goal is to put an end to the killings),” Delvo said.

He noted that their investigations have revealed that many individuals evading arrest share the same names, indicating a pattern rather than a syndicate. He pointed out a group in the area responsible for illegal land transactions.

To enhance emergency response and police presence in Marilog, additional personnel from the First City Mobile Force Company have been deployed.

Meanwhile, Third District Representative Isidro Ungab acknowledged the challenges faced in Marilog, particularly in Lumay, Baganihan, Buda, and Marahan.

He recalled a time when peace prevailed in the area, even mentioning personal experiences hunting without encountering conflicts or New People's Army (NPA) presence.

“We used to enjoy peace in that area, ang una kong ma-remember nako elementary and high school naka hunting ko nagadala ko de bomba wala gyud samok, walay NPA (We used to enjoy peace in that area, the first thing that I remember was when I was in elementary and high school whenever I go hunting I bring my ‘de bomba’ and there was no conflict, no NPA),” Ungab said.

Ungab recognized a new challenge emerging despite the absence of armed groups and expressed confidence that it could be overcome. He commended the police for their efforts to curb the killings.

Ungab urged barangay captains to promptly report any cases of land sale by their constituents to the deputy mayors, police, or army. He emphasized that land transactions have been a key source of conflict in the area.

He underscored the prohibition on land sales and the current order of maintaining the status quo to prevent conflicts and boundary disputes. This agreement aims to maintain peace and stability in the area. RGP