IPAP strengthens interchurch ties, launches Bible Exchange Program

THE International Pastors Association for Peace (IPAP) is strengthening collaboration among Christian leaders through an inter-church peace partnership and a Bible Exchange Program formalized at an interdenominational Bible forum in Pasig City recently.

The forum, titled “Are You Ready for the Bridegroom? What Every Believer Must Prepare Before Jesus Comes,” gathered 353 bishops, pastors, church and ministry leaders, and congregants at the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Pasig Auditorium to examine biblical teachings on spiritual readiness and Christ’s coming.

As part of the gathering, the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Jesus Thy Kingdom Come International Church, and Shincheonji Church of Jesus (New Heaven New Earth), entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), with IPAP serving as mediator and convener. The partnership aims to promote mutual understanding, respect, friendship, and practical cooperation among the churches while respecting their distinct doctrines and religious identities.

A key initiative under the agreement is the Bible Exchange Program, which will provide pastors, church leaders, Bible teachers, and willing congregation members opportunities to learn about each participating church’s teachings directly from its authorized representatives. Planned activities include Bible learning sessions, interchurch dialogue, question-and-answer forums, and fellowship gatherings to encourage informed discussion and peaceful coexistence despite theological differences.

“Through this partnership and the Bible Exchange Program, we hope to strengthen mutual understanding among Christian churches through respectful dialogue and direct learning, showing that differences in belief need not hinder peace and cooperation,” said Harold Recio, IPAP representative.

The forum’s central theme drew from Matthew 25:1–13 and Jesus’ Parable of the Ten Virgins, which highlights the importance of being prepared for the bridegroom’s arrival. The passage prompted reflection on spiritual readiness and the need to live out one’s faith.

Speakers included Sherwin Villarica of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Sherwin Serrano of Jesus Thy Kingdom Come International Church, and Anna Factor of New Heaven New Earth, who shared perspectives on the forum’s theme.

Among the guests were Nicolas Racuma Amatorio, founder and director general of the Values Formation and Spiritual Transformation Council of the Philippines International Incorporated (VFSTCPII-ICMO), which works with the Philippine National Police on values formation, chaplaincy, and moral recovery programs; and Leonilo Aguja, executive vice president of the National Auxiliary Chaplaincy Philippines (NACPHIL). Delegates from Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Cameroon also attended.

Looking ahead, IPAP will hold Bible Forums on October 16 in Baguio City, October 19 in Rosario, Batangas, November 24 in Bacoor, Cavite, and November 28 in Davao City to promote biblical learning, strengthen interchurch relationships, and foster peace and cooperation among Christian communities.

Established on August 3, 2024, IPAP is a Philippines-based interdenominational initiative that promotes peace, unity, and spiritual growth among pastors and Christian leaders through Bible forums, leadership seminars, theological education, and inter-church collaboration.

For updates on IPAP’s activities and partnerships, visit bit.ly/IPAPevents or fb.com/InternationalPastorsAssociationforPeace. PR