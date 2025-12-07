Ipong, cops cleared in gunpowder tests

THE Special Investigation Task Group Bucol (SITG-Bucol) confirmed that relieved Digos City police chief PLt. Col. Glenn Peter Ipong and 20 of his personnel tested negative for gunpowder residue following the fatal shooting of Barangay Captain Oscar “Dodong” Bucol Jr.

SITG-Bucol spokesperson PLt. Col. Venus Ortuyo said the paraffin tests covered Ipong’s close-in security and intelligence officers to ensure transparency and impartiality in the probe. Ipong, relieved shortly after the incident, was reassigned to the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit (RPHAU) as part of standard protocol in major investigations.

Police Regional Office–Davao Region Director Brig. Gen. Leon Victor Rosete earlier announced Ipong’s relief in a Nov. 26 briefing, stressing it aimed to prevent any perception of bias as investigators worked to reconstruct the events leading to Bucol’s killing.

Bucol, barangay captain of Tres de Mayo, was shot dead around 9 p.m. on Nov. 25 inside the garage of his home at Don Lorenzo Subdivision while livestreaming on Facebook. Ortuyo said investigators have yet to identify persons of interest, though the task group continues to pursue several leads.

As the murder probe progresses, a separate controversy has also surfaced involving former Davao del Sur vice governor Marc Cagas.

The Digos City Police Station filed multiple complaints—Alarm and Scandal, Grave Threat, and Direct Assault—against Cagas before the Digos City Prosecutor’s Office. Police said the charges stemmed from a confrontation on the night of Nov. 25, when Cagas allegedly obstructed, cursed at, and threatened officers responding to the shooting.

Police submitted the complaints on Nov. 28.

Authorities urged the public to avoid speculation as the SITG examines all angles behind Bucol’s assassination. Investigators said they have no confirmed persons of interest yet but continue to follow various leads. They are reviewing CCTV footage, witness statements, and forensic evidence as the probe advances.

Officials also substantially increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of the gunmen and masterminds. As of the latest tally, the verified bounty stands at P2 million.

Authorities encouraged the public to come forward with any relevant information and reiterated that achieving justice for Bucol remains their top priority. DEF