IPOPHL invites creatives at PH International Copyright Summit

THE Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) invites participants to attend its free creative workshops as part of the 2nd Philippine International Copyright Summit (PICS), taking place from 21 to October 25, 2024 at the Novotel Manila Araneta City.

With the theme “Unlocking the Future: Tech Trends and Challenges in Copyright,” PICS explores the convergence of copyright law and technology, including the impact of artificial intelligence on the creative industries.

Organized by the IPOPHL’s Bureau of Copyright and Related Rights (BCRR), this year’s PICS offers a diverse range of workshops. These include cover paper cutting, songwriting, dancing, storytelling, photography, watercolor painting, and miniature art.

Participants can learn paper cutting with Badz Magsumbol, founder of the Paper Cutters Guild of the Philippines, on October 21. They will learn essential cutting techniques to transform simple paper into works of art.

On October 22, participants can attend a songwriting workshop with Rodolfo “Tito” Cayamanda, Jr., Vice-President of the Filipino Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers. In this workshop, participants will learn the art of crafting captivating melodies and develop their original song compositions.

For those seeking to express their creativity through movement, the session on October 22 will also offer a dance workshop with Choreographer and Professional Dancer Karl Francis L. Moreno. This session will guide participants in exploring creative expression through movement, from fluid motions to bold choreography.

On October 24, participants can attend a storytelling workshop led by Storyteller Teacher Mary Melody-Remorca. Participants can also learn basic photography skills, focused on framing and lighting, from BCRR’s Accreditation and Standards Assistant Division Chief Exequiel Valerio.

In the watercolor painting workshop, participants will learn basic techniques for creating pigments and layering and blending colors with Artist Welfare Project, Inc. Executive Director Jennifer Lee-Bonto. She will also showcase different types of brush strokes.

Meanwhile, miniature artist Nhoda Munoz will guide participants through the world of miniature art. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore intricate miniature creations, sparking inspiration for their own artistic endeavors.

“Whether you're honing your talent, broadening your skill sets, or discovering a new artistic passion, these short workshops will offer an enjoyable and adventurous experience perfect for any curious creative soul,” said IPOPHL’s Bureau of Copyright and Related Rights Director Emerson G. Cuyo.

To join, artists must register for the PICS on the day of their chosen activity. Due to limited workshop space, reservations will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Artists can register at the designated registration area early on the day of the workshop. Materials will be provided.