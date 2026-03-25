IPOPHL, LESP boost IP valuation capacity

THE Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) and the Licensing Executives Society Philippines (LESP) have partnered to strengthen intellectual property (IP) valuation and technology transfer in the country, aiming to support Filipino innovators and enterprises in assessing and realizing the economic value of patents, trademarks and other intangible assets.

Under the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signed on Friday in Taguig City, IPOPHL and LESP will organize training programs and advanced learning courses focused on the valuation of IP assets, an emerging field that helps determine the economic value of patents, trademarks and other intangible assets.

LESP will contribute resource persons, technical expertise and learning materials from the global network of the Licensing Executives Society International (LESI) to support IPOPHL-led programs.

The collaboration will also support research initiatives and potential publications on IP valuation in the Philippines, while contributing to the development of specialized IP courses for higher educational institutions.

In addition, LESP will provide pro bono commercialization support to under-resourced Filipino inventors and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through the Inventor Assistance Program, aligned with global initiatives of the World Intellectual Property Organization and LESI.

IPOPHL Acting Director General (ADG) Nathaniel S. Arevalo underscored the importance of strong collaboration between government and private sector experts in unlocking the full value of IP assets.

“We thank LESP for working with us to help IP rights holders seize opportunities in commercialization and technology transfer. At IPOPHL, we recognize that IP commercialization and technology transfer are critical pillars of a strong national IP system. By expanding programs that deepen understanding of IP licensing and valuation, we are equipping Filipino innovators with the tools to transform ideas into valuable assets that drive economic and societal progress,” said ADG Arevalo, who also led the induction of the new directors and officers of LESP on Friday.

LESP President Victor N. De Leon echoed this sentiment. “There must be a strong synergy between the protection and commercialization of IP rights that translates creativity and research into worthwhile commercial assets resulting in economic growth. IPOPHL plays a leading and pivotal role in both these areas, and LESP is fully committed to helping IPOPHL in this regard specially with the latter’s undertaking to provide cost-effective, pro bono commercialization support to under-resourced Filipino inventors and MSMEs,” President De Leon said.

The MOA will remain in effect for three years, with both parties committing to continue exploring joint programs that promote the protection, enforcement and commercialization of IP rights in the country.

LESP is a national society of the LESI, a global umbrella organization of 33 national and regional member societies, representing more than 6,500 individuals involved and interested in the transfer of technology or licensing of IP rights, from technological know-how and patented inventions to software, copyrights and trademarks.