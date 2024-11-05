IPOPHL rallies 22 industry leaders for artists protection

QUEZON CITY — The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines’ (IPOPHL) 2nd Philippine International Copyright Summit (PICS) garnered strong support from 22 key public and private sectors.

They collectively committed to advocating for Intellectual Property (IP) protection in safeguarding the nation's creativity amidst the rise of artificial intelligence and digital content creation.

IPOPHL Director General Rowel S. Barba highlighted the critical role of cooperation in shaping the Philippine creative economy as it navigates the challenges and opportunities of a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Echoing this, Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina A. Roque emphasized that fostering collaboration and championing creativity will shape a future that highlights Filipino artistry and innovation. She noted that these collective efforts are crucial to positioning the Philippines as a leader in the global creative economy.

“By safeguarding artists' copyright and related rights in the face of digital uncertainties, the DTI-Bagong Pilipinas aims to modernize the IP framework, with a strong focus on enhanced enforcement against online piracy and expanded IP education,” said Secretary Roque.

The Quezon City local government, recognized for its pioneering work in the creative industries, is also now at the forefront of making copyright protection more accessible to Filipino artists.

In addition to these domestic efforts, global organizations participated in the event to highlight the need for a unified approach to global copyright challenges. These international partners are the World Intellectual Property Organization, the Korea Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourists, the Korean Copyright Protection Agency, and the Korea Copyright Commission.

Other international partners also contributed their expertise and support to bridge between local and global conversations. These include France’s National Industrial Property Institute (INPI), the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs (MEAE), the Institut Français, the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC), the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), the Global Audio-Visual Alliance (GAVA), the Copyright Agency from Australia, and the International Federation of Reproduction Rights Organizations (IFRRO).

Prominent Filipino creative private industries have similarly engaged in representing the creators and their works in copyright discussions. These organizations include the Filipino Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, Inc. (FILSCAP), Philippines Recorded Music Rights Inc. (PRM), Performers' Rights Society of the Philippines (PRSPh), and Katha.

Legal support from Titan Law and the technical support of Ynzal Marketing Corp. further strengthened the summit’s focus on building a robust infrastructure for creators’ rights in this digital age.

Meanwhile, IPOPHL partnered with media partners like GMA News, Pilottv Philippines, and the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas to broaden participation in the summit’s activities.

“Many have proven that they would step up to the plate to make an impact for our artists. We are thankful to our many partners who have stepped up to help make this event happen,” said Barba.

Supported by the IPOPHL’s Bureau of Copyright and Related Rights, the PICS remains the nation’s premier copyright event, bringing together nearly 200 participants, experts, and policymakers from local and international creative industries. PR