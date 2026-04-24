IPOPHL urges sports fans to respect intellectual property

IN CELEBRATION of National Intellectual Property Month (NIPM) this April, the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) is calling on sports fans to support fair play beyond the game by supporting legitimate products and watching matches through authorized channels.

As global experience shows, counterfeiting and piracy in sports is widespread. In Europe, a study reveals that 12% of viewers access illegal streams to watch sports, rising to 27% among young people, while counterfeit sports equipment costs manufacturers €850 million per year, accounting for 11% of lost sales. In the United States, a single enforcement raid could rake up sporting goods worth hundreds of millions of dollars in weeks leading up to major sporting events.

In the Philippines, similar risks persist, with counterfeit sportswear and equipment available almost anywhere in local markets, both physical and online, and continued piracy activities that threaten and reduce sports broadcast deals.

In alignment with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO)’s focus on IP as a critical backbone of the global sports industry, this year’s NIPM launches with the theme “IP in Sports: Ready, Set, Innovate!” highlighting how IP powers innovation and protects the value behind every game, brand, and athlete.

IPOPHL Acting Director General (ADG) Nathaniel S. Arevalo emphasized that fans play a crucial role in sustaining the sports ecosystem.

“Every time we choose authentic merchandise or watch through official broadcasts, we are directly supporting athletes, creators, and the future of sports,” he said. “But when we turn to fake goods or illegal streams, we undermine the very system that allows sports to thrive.”

Globally, the sports industry is valued at over $400 billion , and estimated to account for 2% of the global GDP. Intellectual property generates significant economic value needed for the sports industry to flourish, as revenues from broadcasting rights, merchandise and brand partnerships are reinvested into athletes, grassroots development and future competitions.

The protections afforded by IP, from trademarks and patents to copyright and related rights, ensure that:

Authentic merchandise can be distinguished from counterfeits

Innovations in sports equipment are rewarded

Broadcasting rights are secured and fairly compensated

Athletes and creators benefit from their name, image, and work

However, where there is high demand, there are also opportunities for abuse.

Illegal streaming of live sports events, often through unauthorized websites, social media or illicit subscription services, diverts revenue away from legitimate rights holders. At the same time, counterfeit sports merchandise continues to proliferate, offering cheaper alternatives that compromise quality, safety and fair competition.

Beyond economic losses, counterfeit goods pose real risks. Substandard sports equipment can fail during use, and counterfeit products are often linked to unsafe manufacturing practices and illicit trade networks.

IPOPHL Deputy Director General Ann Claire Credo-Cabochan underscored the relevance of this message to Filipino audiences.

“Sports resonates deeply with Filipinos. Across the country, from grand arenas to the barangay courts, passion lives where a game is played. That same passion should extend to how we support the industry, by choosing legitimate products and respecting the work behind them,” she said.

In light of these developments, IPOPHL urges the public to take simple but impactful steps:

Buy only authentic and licensed merchandise

Watch sports through official and licensed broadcasts

Avoid and report counterfeit goods and illegal streaming sites

“Supporting IP is about fairness—fairness to athletes, to creators and to every Filipino working hard behind the scenes,” ADG Arevalo added. “When we choose legitimate options, we help ensure that sports and the opportunities it creates continue to grow for generations.” PR