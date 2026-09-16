IPRA PH launches ‘PR Matters’ video series online

BEFORE you hit “post,” do you stop and think about how others might take it? Do you check the message in your group chat if it’s true before forwarding it? And when something suddenly goes viral for the wrong reasons, what can we learn from it?

In celebration of PR Month, the International Public Relations Association Philippines (IPRA Philippines) is launching “PR Matters” on TikTok , Instagram , YouTube , and Facebook with a new 12 short-form videos that make communication practical, relatable, and useful in everyday life.

The idea is simple. People communicate every day, posting, commenting, sharing, sending messages, and interacting with people online and offline. “PR Matters” on social media turns lessons from professional communicators into short, conversational videos that anyone can understand and use in everyday life.

Every Monday, “PR 101” makes communication basics easy to understand, with IPRA Philippines chairperson Claire Papa, past chairpersons Joy Buensalido , and Jingjing Romero, and Abigail Ho-Torres discussing topics such as influencer promotions, why some stories make the news, and how is PR different from advertising and marketing.

“PR IRL” brings real-life communication stories to social media every Wednesday. IPRA Philippines vice chair Kane Errol Choa, director Charisse Chuidian, past chair Noel Nieva, and secretary Rowena Capulong Reyes look back at widely discussed PR cases and issues that made media headlines, and sharing simple lessons we can still use today.

“PReady FR FR,” featuring IPRA Philippines treasurer Wilford Wong and past IPRA Philippines chairperson Millie Dizon, offers practical communication tips for everyday life from what to check before posting online and why you shouldn't immediately forward messages from your group chat to navigating cancel culture and social media habits that can affect how others see you. New episodes drop every Friday.

“PR Matters” began as a weekly column on public relations and communication. IPRA Philippines also published “PR Matters: A Communicator's Guide to Public Relations in the Philippines” in 2023 and has brought PR practitioners to students through its CommuniTalks sessions at UP Diliman, Far Eastern University, and Centro Escolar University.

IPRA Philippines is the Philippine chapter of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA), a global organization of public relations professionals.

Follow PR Matters by IPRA Philippines and catch the 12 short-form videos every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. PR