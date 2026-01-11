IR Impact Awards recognize SM for good reporting practice

PASAY CITY — SM Investments Corporation (SM Investments), the parent company of the SM Group, was cited for Best Annual Report at the IR Impact Awards – Southeast Asia, held in December 2025, in recognition of its commitment to high standards of reporting and disclosure.

The award acknowledged SM Investments’ integrated report for its clear articulation of strategy, performance, governance, and long-term value creation for shareholders and other stakeholders.

“This recognition reflects our continued commitment to high standards of transparency, disclosure, and engagement with our shareholders,” said Frederic C. DyBuncio, President and Chief Executive Officer of SM Investments.

The recognition adds to SM Investments’ earlier honors from the same organization, including Best IR Website, among others.

Formerly known as IR Magazine, IR Impact is a London-based business media organization and an independent source of information for the global investor relations community. Established in 1988 under the IR Media Group, IR Impact provides data-driven insights and benchmarking that help shape best practices in investor relations. PR

