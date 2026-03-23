Ironman 70.3 Davao 2026 ends successful, peaceful

THE highly anticipated international sporting event concluded safely in Davao City on March 22, 2026, without a single security incident, highlighting the city’s growing reputation as a secure and capable host of world-class competitions.

The Ironman 70.3 race, staged along the scenic Coastal Road in Talomo, drew hundreds of athletes and thousands of spectators.

Local authorities reported that this year’s Davao leg featured 715 participants in the main Ironman 70.3 race and 251 in the Sprint category, alongside an estimated 8,140 spectators.

The event’s smooth and incident-free execution was credited to the extensive security measures implemented by the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), led by Acting City Director Colonel Mannan Caracas Muarip. Strong inter-agency coordination and a whole-of-community approach were also cited as factors in the successful and peaceful conduct of the event.

Nearly 1,000 police personnel were deployed by the DCPO, forming part of a broader force of 3,675 individuals that included other law enforcement agencies, medical responders, traffic enforcers, and volunteer groups. These personnel were strategically stationed along the race course, at transition zones, at checkpoints, and in high-traffic areas to ensure both athlete safety and crowd control.

Authorities emphasized that the security framework was multi-layered and proactive. Specialized units handled intelligence monitoring, emergency response readiness, and traffic management, ensuring that disruptions were minimized throughout the event. The goal was to maintain what officials described as a “sterile environment” for competitors while allowing spectators to safely enjoy the race.

Muarip noted that the operation demonstrated the city’s capacity to host major international events with precision and professionalism. He added that the successful staging of the race highlighted not only operational readiness but also Davao City’s appeal as a tourism hub where natural landscapes are complemented by strong public safety measures.

“The ongoing conduct of the event not only safeguarded all attendees but also showcased the city’s capability to manage large-scale gatherings with professionalism and efficiency,” Muarip stated.





Davao City LGU, officials thank ‘everyone’

The City Government of Davao has thanked the members of the safety and security cluster, event organizers, and all Dabawenyos who worked together for all the Ironman events.

"Thank you to all the members of the safety and security cluster, event organizers, and all Dabawenyos who worked together to ensure a safe and successful 𝐈ronman 70.3 𝐃𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐨 event," the city government said in Facebook post.

Vice President Sara Duterte also expressed gratitude to the organizers of the Ironman 70.3 for choosing Davao City once again as the event’s host.

"Maraming salamat sa supporta ninyo sa Davao City [Thank you so much for your support to Davao City]. Mabuhay kayo and God bless you," she said.

Earlier, the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) deployed 7,000 personnel from law enforcement, emergency response, and support agencies in the city to ensure safety and smooth operations during the week-long festivities, including the Ironman 70.3.

The Ironman 70.3 is among the highlights of the event, drawing elite athletes and sports enthusiasts from around the world.

Auxiliary races such as the Gwapa Dabawenya Run and Ironkids also took place, increasing crowd turnout and logistical demands.

Security forces positioned along race routes, event venues, and high-density spectator areas from March 20 to 22.

The event also coincided with the broader Araw ng Dabaw celebrations, further increasing the complexity of security operations.

The DCPO worked closely with the local government, emergency services, and partner organizations through a series of joint planning sessions and synchronized deployment strategies. This collaboration ensured clarity in roles and swift response capabilities in case of emergencies.

Community’s role in success of Ironman

Also highlighted was the public’s role in maintaining order during the event.

“Equally commendable was the active cooperation and discipline demonstrated by Dabawenyos, volunteers, and event participants, who collectively embraced and practiced a strong culture of security throughout the activity,” Muarip said.

Authorities said adherence to safety protocols by spectators and participants significantly contributed to the peaceful conduct of the race.

Ironman 70.3 showcased the city’s coastal infrastructure and hospitality capabilities, potentially attracting future global competitions and investments.

Known worldwide as one of the most prestigious endurance competitions, the Ironman 70.3 format consists of a 1.9-kilometer swim, a 90-kilometer bike ride, and a 21.1-kilometer half marathon run, testing the limits of both professional and amateur triathletes.

The global series, organized under the World Triathlon Corporation brand, regularly attracts participants from dozens of countries and serves as a pathway to elite championship races.

Heat-related cases monitored

Meanwhile, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) recorded a total of 67 patients during the main race day, with most cases attributed to heat-related conditions such as cramps and exhaustion.

CDRRMO head Alfredo D. Baloran said the extreme temperature made the main event the most critical phase of the three-day activity. In response, medical responders, including doctors, nurses, and emergency teams, were deployed strategically along the entire race route to ensure immediate assistance when needed.

Of the total cases, 57 involved athletes, while the remaining patients were spectators affected by prolonged exposure to the heat. Only one patient required hospital transport after experiencing difficulty breathing and cramps, but was later declared stable and released as an outpatient.

Baloran credited the overall smooth handling of the situation to the coordinated efforts of emergency responders and partner agencies. He also expressed appreciation to the Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (BDRRMCs), which remained on standby until the conclusion of the event.

Despite the medical cases recorded, authorities emphasized that the situation was well-managed and did not disrupt the overall flow of the competition.

Improvements noted from previous years

While acknowledging that certain aspects of deployment could still be improved, Baloran noted significant progress in this year’s operations compared to previous Ironman events in the city.

Overall, the CDRRMO described the three-day sporting event as peaceful and successful, highlighting the effectiveness of preparedness measures and inter-agency coordination even under challenging weather conditions. DEF