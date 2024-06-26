IRONMAN 70.3 Davao expects 4-K triathletes across the world

AROUND 4,000 triathletes from around the world are expected to participate in the fourth hosting of the IRONMAN 70.3 in Davao City on August 11, 2024.

Princess Galura, president and general manager of Sunrise Events Inc., stated during a press launch at the Arcadia Events Center on Tuesday afternoon, June 25, 2024, that they expect participants from the Philippines and 29 other countries.

Galura said the 2024 edition of the biggest sports event in the country will have an entirely new course that presents a fresh challenge to competitors as the course will span from Davao City Coastal Road to McArthur Highway in Davao City, and extend to sections of the National Highway in Sta. Cruz.

Triathletes will swim 1.9 kilometers (km) along the coast, cycle 90 km towards the MacArthur Highway, and then head back to the coastal road for a 21.1 km run to the finish line.

“Compared before [2023] that we have 45 kilometers out and back, this edition, we will be introducing two loops. This means that athletes will take a shorter route” Galura said.

The official also revealed that they have been conducting assessments focusing on understanding the water conditions along the Coastal Road.

“Ang sabi ng mga triathletes na lumangoy, meron daw current pero hindi kasing lakas (The triathletes who swim there said that the presence of the current is not that strong),” she said.

The event's staff will include security personnel from Davao City as well as Sta. Cruz. The organizers will secure the race, while local government units will ensure the safety of spectators.

Celebrities such as Piolo Pascual and Oliver Moeller have confirmed their attendance at the event. However, the total number of registrants has not yet been disclosed.

Since 2018, IRONMAN 70.3 Davao has enjoyed strong support from the local community. From cultural shows and festivities to tough team competitions, Davao City has become a popular destination for athletes from across the Philippines and around the world. DEF