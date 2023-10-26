Ironman 70.3 Davao Expects 1.5-K entries

At least 1,500 triathletes are expected to join the world-class Ironman 70.3 Davao, the fourth edition that Davao City is hosting, on August 11, 2024.

The highly anticipated event is a joint venture of the city government of Davao, Sta. Cruz municipal government of Davao del Sur, and Sunrise Events of the Ironman Group.

The course will span from Davao City Coastal Road to McArthur Highway in Davao City, and extend to sections of the National Highway in Sta. Cruz.

Participants will face a fresh challenge, starting with a 1.9km coastal swim, followed by a 90km cycle towards McArthur Highway. The turnaround point will be at Km.23 in Coronon, Sta. Cruz, before heading north for a second turn just before the entry of Davao City Coastal Road, culminating in a 21.1km run to the finish line.

Notably, professional athletes will not be eligible to participate.

The ceremonial signing on Wednesday, October 25, at Matina Enclaves, Davao City, saw the presence of Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, Sta. Cruz municipal Mayor Jose Nelson Sala Sr., and Princess Galura, president and general manager of Sunrise Events.

Both the organizers and participating local government units (LGUs) assured comprehensive safety and security measures for participants and spectators.

Galura lauded the enduring partnership with Davao City LGU, underlining the steadfast leadership of former mayor and now Vice President Sara Duterte in 2018, which has been carried forward by Mayor Baste.

She also commended the local government for its support, capability, and experience in managing the Ironman event, as well as Davao's strategic location in Mindanao and its stable climate, favorable for both spectators and participants.

She cited the city's picturesque landscape, international airport, diverse accommodations, tourism potential, authentic cultural experiences, and the availability of well-equipped first responders and a top-tier medical team as key factors enabling the 2024 Ironman event.

In response, Baste expressed confidence, drawing on Davao City's track record of hosting international events. He emphasized the need for meticulous planning and robust contingency measures.

“Atoang government atong LGU, well-equip man gyud sa mga dagko, labi na sa mga international events, as long as dili ta magkumpyansa so always sakto ang planning, sakto ang contingency plans (Our government, especially our LGU, is well-equipped to handle large events, particularly international ones. This holds as long as we remain vigilant and maintain precise planning and contingency measures),” the city mayor said.

As for Sala, he said he is keen to complement and partner with the Davao City LGU’s plans for this annual triathlon event.

“Nagcreate ta og technical working group mao nang gihisgotan diretso, kung unsay advise sa Davao City sa amoa, para mahimo namo unsa ang maayo na plano sa Davao City na masuportahan namo (We've established a technical working group to address this directly, seeking advice from Davao City on how we can best support and implement a sound plan for the even),” Sala said. ICE