Ironman 70.3 Gwapa Dabawenya Fun Run registration opens

THE City Government of Davao, in partnership with the Ironman Group Philippines, announced the opening of the registration for Gwapa Dabawenya on April 8, as part of the activities lined up for the Ironman 70.3.

Gwapa Dabawenya is an All-inclusive 5-kilometer (km) fun run set to take place on August 9 at 5 pm at the Davao Coastal Road Park.

The registration fee for the fun run is P750 and is open to individuals aged five years old and above.

Interested participants may visit the Ironman 70.3 Facebook Page: Ironman 70.3 Davao, or the Ironman official website: https://www.ironman.com/im703-davao-philippines for more details about the event, including the registration for the Gwapa Dabawenya, and other activities.

The Ironman 70.3 will run from August 8–11, 2024 following a new race course. CIO