Ironman 70.3 ‘peaceful, orderly’

THE world-renowned triathlon Ironman 70.3 Davao on Sunday, August 11, 2024, concluded in a “peaceful and orderly” manner with no untoward incident and significant criminal acts reported according to local security clusters despite the “Matrix” stunt illegally executed by a mentally challenged woman.

The 28-year-old suspect who became an instant viral sensation because of her intrusive traffic violations is now detained at Toril Police Station for the filing of appropriate charges according to the Davao City Police Office (DCPO).

"With the swift response of our security detail at the area, the violator was immediately apprehended and fortunately no participants of the said event were hurt or injured during the said incident. Likewise, we remind the public that Davao City Police Office will always be diligent in performing our duties especially in ensuring the safety and security of the general public in special events that will happen in Davao City particularly in this Kadayawan season. No violator or anyone who plans to cause harm or disrupt the peace and order in the city will be exempted” Toril Police Station chief, Major Sheryl Yu Bautista said in their post-deployment briefing of the Ironman 70.30.

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) also recorded zero maritime incidents during the competition.

“Throughout the event, which drew thousands of participants, Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao deployed an extensive safety and security operation. This included strategically positioned patrol boats, trained personnel and efficient monitoring systems to ensure the safety of all participants and stakeholders,” the agency said.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte also applauded the participation of the various local government units (LGU) and security clusters in achieving a zero-incident both on land and at sea.

“Daghang salamat sa tanang ni participate sa Ironman events. Salamat sa mga organizers, sa security cluster, sa mga opisina sa LGU ug sa tanang Dabawenyo na nisuporta. Wala tay major incident o casualty. Padayon nato hatagan importansya atong panlawas pinaagi sa healthy ug active lifestyle. Daghang salamat,” Duterte penned on his official Facebook account.

(Many thanks to everyone who participated in the Ironman events. Thanks to the organizers, the security cluster, the LGU offices, and all the Dabawenyos who have supported. We have no major incidents or casualties. Let's continue to give importance to our health through a healthy and active lifestyle. Thank you very much).

The much-anticipated sports event with a new route featuring the Davao City Coastal Road, and Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur for the 90-kilometer bike run was organized by Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) as part of the official list of activities for the 39th Kadayawan Festival. DEF