IRONMAN Davao eyes weeklong tourism boost

BRINGING a full-distance IRONMAN to Davao could turn a one-day sporting competition into a weeklong visitor economy, with athletes, families and support crews expected to spend several days in the city before race day.

Sunrise Events President and Managing Director Princess Galura said the longer race typically requires athletes to arrive earlier for training, course familiarization and race preparations, extending their stay and creating spending opportunities beyond the competition itself.

“You’re bringing people here who will spend several days in the city. For a full IRONMAN, probably a week,” Galura said during a press conference Tuesday, Sept. 8.

“At the end of the day, it’s economics,” she said.

The inaugural IRONMAN Philippines Davao City, slated June 13, 2027, will be held alongside IRONMAN 70.3 Davao, bringing two race distances to the city during the same weekend.

Organizers expect the events to attract athletes from the Philippines and overseas, along with family members, friends, coaches, support crews, volunteers and other spectators.

Registration figures on opening day offered an early indication of the event’s international reach. By about 2 p.m. Tuesday, nearly 400 athletes had registered for the two races, with the full-distance field representing 15 countries and the 70.3 participants coming from at least 13 countries.

Sunrise Events is initially targeting about 400 participants for the full-distance race and another 600 to 700 for IRONMAN 70.3 Davao, although Galura said participation could exceed those projections.

The potential tourism impact extends across several sectors, from accommodation and food establishments to transportation, retail, recreation and other visitor services.

Davao City Sports Development Division officer-in-charge Mikey Aportadera said preparations will therefore require coordination beyond the sports sector.

“This is not only about sports,” Aportadera said, noting the involvement of tourism establishments, hotels, restaurants, security personnel and various city government offices.

The event, he said, fits into the city’s broader effort to strengthen its identity as a destination for sports, education and wellness.

“We want Davao City to be known for sports, for education and for wellness,” Aportadera said, adding that the different sectors would work “hand in hand” in preparing for the race.

The full-distance event builds on Davao’s five previous editions of IRONMAN 70.3, giving the city an established base of race experience and a community already familiar with the demands of hosting an international triathlon.

The new race could also encourage visitors to explore the city and surrounding destinations while they are in Davao for the competition.

Its course, centered on the Davao City Coastal Road and Bago Aplaya Esplanade, will showcase the Davao Gulf and, on clear days, Mount Apo, adding a distinctive backdrop to the sporting event.

For organizers, however, the value of the race goes beyond the number of athletes crossing the finish line.

A full-distance IRONMAN requires athletes to complete a 3.8-kilometer swim, 180-kilometer bike leg and 42.2-kilometer run. Unlike a short sporting event where visitors may arrive and leave within a day, participants in an endurance race often build several days around the competition.

That longer stay gives hotels, restaurants, transport providers and tourism businesses more opportunities to benefit from the influx of visitors. GACA