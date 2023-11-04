ISAAA Inc. opens BioteKomiks contest for Filipinos

ISAAA Inc., in partnership with the Philippine Agriculture and Fisheries Biotech Program (DA Biotech), invites Filipino cartoonists to join BioteKomiks, a comic strip-making contest that centers on the theme "The Wonders of Pinoy Biotek." It aims to capture the perspectives of artists on the impact of Pinoy Biotek on the country's agriculture and fisheries through a four-panel comic strip.

The contest is open to Filipino Nationals and has two categories: Amateur and Professional. Joining the competition is free of charge. Participants can only submit one entry each. The entry may contain a maximum of four panels on an 8.27" x 11.69" (A4) size of paper. It must be an original and unpublished work of the entrant, colored, and can be hand-drawn or digitally-drawn.

The cartoon strip must include a title, and the messages must be science-based. Storytelling tools can be included, such as speech or text bubbles, to convey a message. The entries must be submitted through email on or before November 5, 2023 to contests@isaaa.org. Winners will receive cash prizes.