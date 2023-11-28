Isla Verde fire engulfs 28 houses, displaces 8 families

THE Bureau of Fire Protection-Davao Region (BFP-Davao Region) has confirmed that the Isla Verde blaze on the morning of November 28 engulfed seven houses, displacing eight families and causing an estimated P150,000 worth of damage.

In a detailed report, it was revealed that four houses were destroyed in Purok 4, Badjawan Isla Verde, with an electrical ignition caused by arcing identified as the cause of the fire.

In an interview with City Fire District Intelligence and Investigation Section Chief (DCFDI) SFO4 Ramil Gillado, he explained that the incident was immediately declared a fireout due to the firewalls in the area.

"Paspas sya na fire-out gumikan nga aduna ta'y fire walls didtoa. Hinungdan nganong wala ni nikatag dayon (It was contained quickly because we have firewalls there. That's why it didn't spread rapidly," he said)," he said.

Wating Usman, Barangay 23-C barangay captain, said affected families have been temporarily sheltered at the Mini Forest gym in the barangay as of press time.

“Naa na sila karon sa gym diha sa Boulevard samtang gahulat og mga hinabang. Diri sa sila until makapangita na sila og kabalhinan pero dili nato ni sila pasagdan (They are now at the gym in Boulevard while waiting for some assistance. They will stay here until they find a place to move, but we will take care of them)," Usman said.

This incident marks the 11th fire in November alone, according to records from BFP-Davao Region.

The most recent fire occurred on November 22 in Tinikling St. Lanzona Subdivision, Barangay Matina Aplaya, where one casualty was reported as the victim was trapped inside their house.

Gillado previously highlighted residential or slum areas as prone to fire incidents due to their poor geographical and environmental location, the use of shanty houses made of substandard materials, and overloaded or poorly maintained electrical connections. DEF