It’s education that builds a nation and excellence that sustains it

In the 2025 Nursing Licensure Exams, five scholars supported by Apex Mining successfully passed and became registered nurses. Quality education, 4th among the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), promotes opportunities, accessibility, skills, and equity for individuals of all ages. Apex Mining is committed to fostering a thriving community with proactive, educated, and skilled citizens.
Transforming Communities to become More Reliable in Health Emergencies
A patient transport vehicle was presented to Barangay New Barili. The turnover was done with Hon. Policarpo Omega, Punong Barangay, on 09 October 2025. Funding for this initiative was sourced from Apex Mining’s ASDMP 2024 budget. Meanwhile, a patient transport vehicle was also given to Barangay New Leyte on 12 November 2025 and was led by Hon. Isidro Relator, Punong Barangay. Funding for this initiative was sourced from the Company’s ASDMP 2025 budget. #SDMP2025atwork #SDMP2024atwork.
Progress is a partnership: Apex Mining and host communities plan 2026 projects
A Stakeholders’ Planning Workshop and Consultation for the ASDMP 2026 (Annual Social Development and Management Program) was conducted at Almeja Azul – LYR Beach Resort, Island Garden City of Samal on 27-28 October 2025. The projects in 2026 are set to be in keeping with the recent directive of the DENR-MGB to align the SDMP with the UN SDGs.
Fulfilling Apex Mining’s Responsibility
Apex Mining donated P5.6M to Maco de Oro College to purchase laboratory equipment for the BS Criminology program of the said college.
Present at the turnover ceremony at the Atty. Rimando Gym (Maco, Davao de Oro) on 04 November 2025 were Maco Mayor Voltaire Rimando and Sangguniang Bayan (SB) members, and Apex Mining’s Community Relations team.
Davao de Oro officials at the 71st ANMSEC
The Annual National Mine Safety and Environment Conference is the biggest annual event of the mining industry in the country.
Davao de Oro Governor Raul B. Mabanglo and Mawab Vice Mayor Ramil Medina joined Apex Mining at the Community Relations Conference (ComRelCon) on 20 Nov 2025.
Apex Mining is Safest UG Operations at the Safest Mines Awards
Apex Mining was proclaimed safest underground operations at the Safest Mines Awards in November 2025. Safety Manager Antonio Asis Jr., and Engr. Rodel Serad received the award. The Safest Mines Awards recognize outstanding mining and mineral processing companies for their exceptional health, safety, and environmental management. These awards honor operations that achieve zero injuries and demonstrate best practices and innovation, highlighting their commitment to worker well-being and sustainable mining.
Allan Joshua Bacalso was also recognized in the 2025 Best Personalities (Underground Mine Inspector category). PR