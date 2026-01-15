It’s education that builds a nation and excellence that sustains it

Apex Mining donated P5.6M to Maco de Oro College to purchase laboratory equipment for the BS Criminology program of the said college.

Present at the turnover ceremony at the Atty. Rimando Gym (Maco, Davao de Oro) on 04 November 2025 were Maco Mayor Voltaire Rimando and Sangguniang Bayan (SB) members, and Apex Mining’s Community Relations team.