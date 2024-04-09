'It's Showtime' debut episode on GMA trends worldwide

Asia's Unkabogable superstar and birthday girl Vice Ganda opened "It's Showtime" with a "Dune" inspired video, which shifted to featuring her sitting atop the GMA logo on the network's main building. She also did another mothering performance as she sang "Thunder," "Champion," and "Hall of Fame."

Meanwhile, her co-hosts Anne Curtis, Vhong Navarro, Jhong Hilario, Karylle, Kim Chiu, Ogie Alcasid, Amy Perez, Darren Espanto, Jugs Jugueta, and Teddy Corpuz, Ryan Bang, Jackie Gonzaga, MC, Lassy, Ion Perez, and Cianne Dominguez also performed heart-pumping performances for the Kapamilya and Kapuso viewers.

Vice expressed her gratitude to the ABS-CBN and GMA bosses for continuously giving "It's Showtime" the opportunity to spread happiness and entertainment to more madlang people.

She also added that this was her best birthday celebration, and the continuous collaboration between the two media giants was for the viewers.

"Ito ay para sa lahat ng Madlang People na mapapasaya namin simula sa araw na ito. Ito ay para sa GMA at sa ABS-CBN, lahat ng mga nagtatrabaho sa 'It's Showtime', lahat ng mga staff natin, napakahuhusay at napakasisipag, at sa ating lahat na mga hosts, sa lahat ng mga kapiling nating mga Kapamilya, mga Kapuso," she said.

Kapuso stars Gabbi Garcia, Sanya Lopez, Glaiza de Castro, Jillian Ward, Mark Bautista, Christian Bautista, Jake Vargas, Mikee Quintos, Nadine Samonte, and Chanty were present to witness the big day on television and the "Karaokids" segment.

Aside from the explosive opening number, the pilot episode on GMA also featured a special episode of "Expecially For You" wherein Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee became a searcher and was joined by her mother, Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez.

