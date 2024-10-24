It's Showtime hosts on Magpasikat: No winning formula

"It's Showtime" hosts share their thoughts on the Magpasikat performances citing that there is no formula for winning the annual competition and what matters most is making the madlang people happy.

The Phenomenal Unkabogable star Vice Ganda thinks that more than the nice concept, having luck is key to winning the Magpasikat.

"Parang wala namang formula. Bukod sa pahusayan, may kasama siyang swerte. Kasi minsan kahit ang husay-husay na ng mga kasama mo at kahit naghanda ka na, kapag minalas ka minalas ka," she said.

She then recalled the unfortunate incident during their performance, which might have prevented them from not winning in last year's Magpasikat.

"Just like what happened last year sa grupo namin. May nangyaring masama doon sa prod namin last year na hindi namin mapaliwanag paano nangyari pero wala kaming magagawa kundi tanggapin na minalas kami," she added.

Jhong, whose one win away from a grand slam in Magpasikat, said that the most important thing is that the madlang people understand the message they want to convey through their performances.

"Walang formula. Para sa akin more on mapasa yung mensahe ng performance. Bonus na lang kung mapili kang champion, pero para sa lahat sa amin rito meron kaming gustong ihatid na mensahe sa madlang people. Masaya kami kung nakuha nila yun kahit hindi manalo, " he shared.

For Ogie, as long as he gives his 100% best to his performance, he is already happy regardless of the result.

"Hindi naman talaga importante yun basta binigay mo yung best mo at hindi puchu-puchu yung ginawa mo. Basta pinaghirapan, pinag-isipan mo at piniga mo na lahat yung effort mong makapagbigay ng Magpasikat na worth the time ng madlang people yun ang importante, "Ogie answered.

The hosts also shared that the important lesson the Magpasikat has taught them was to accept defeat since they are all highly competitive individuals. They also said how they learned how to celebrate each other's wins.

Meanwhile, as they are about to showcase their Magpasikat 2024 performances in less than a week, the hosts teased their upcoming acts in one word.

Vhong joked about it as 'mas amazing," Kim said fearless, Karylle intrigued the media with 'piniga,' Ryan also said amazing, Jugs described it as cute, Darren uttered 'kakaiba,' Ion shared it as spectacular, Jackie described it as 'mabangis,' Cianne said 'wow,' while Lassy said 'stunning.'

This will also be the first time the annual Magpasikat performances will air on GMA. The hosts thanked the station, its bosses and the madlang Kapuso for their support in the show's 15th anniversary.

"Very happy and honored na nandito kami sa GMA. Ramdam na ramdam namin yung suporta at pagmamahal ng GMA. Every day nakikita namin na maligayang-maligaya ang mga Kapuso at sinasamahan din nila kami sa aming journey sa aming 15th year and sa mga susunod pang taon," Amy Perez said.

Don't miss "It's Showtime's" weeklong Magpasikat performances starting this October 21 (Monday), 12 p.m. on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, GMA, GTV, ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel and Facebook page, iWantTFC, TFC, and GMA Pinoy TV. The program's online show “Showtime Online U” is also available on It's Showtime's YouTube channel. PR