“It's Showtime" kicks off 17th anniversary with futuristic opening

“IT'S Showtime” welcomed its 17th anniversary with a futuristic opening number featuring solo performances from Vice Ganda and the show’s hosts, setting the stage for this year’s celebration, “Dis Is Ur Show Disisyete.”

Joining Vice Ganda in the noontime show’sopening number on Monday (Oct. 19) were her co-hosts Vhong Navarro, Jhong Hilario, Karylle, Ogie Alcasid, Amy Perez, Darren Espanto, Jugs Jugueta, Teddy Corpuz, Ryan Bang, Jackie Gonzaga, Ion Perez, and Cianne Dominguez, along with the Showtime Baby Dolls.

The hosts thanked the Madlang People for welcoming them into their homes and lives over the past 17 years. They shared that their goal has always been to make viewers happy.

The anniversary kickoff brought back “Cash-Ya,” with Team Vice and Team Vhong going head-to-head in the returning segment.

The fun continued with a celebrity edition of “Ms. Q&A” dubbed “Celebrity Talakera,” where five celebrities traded their usual personas for over-the-top pageant characters. Nicole Cordoves, Robi Domingo, and Janice de Belen served as judges.

River Joseph transformed into Riverjeon Pha, Vince Maristela became Disney Vincess, Ralph Miaco took on the persona of Ralph Mae Gento, Ralph de Leon competed as Masaralph de Leon, and Ryan Bang stepped into the role of Saranghe Ronimo.

Ryan, Ralph de Leon, and River then proceeded to the Beklamation. In the end, Ralph de Leon was crowned Reyna Talakera 2026, taking home ₱50,000 and a sash.

Meanwhile, more performances, special appearances, and exciting segments await viewers in the coming days, including Laro Laro Pick, which offers a ₱500,000 jackpot prize. Apl.de.Ap, Billy Crawford, Bamboo, Skusta Clee, Flow G, Mariah Deborah, Amiel Sol, Earl Justin, Angela Ken, Carl Guevarra, Rob Deniel, Wilbert Ross, Fitterkarma, Klarisse, Fyang, Joaquin Arce, Kyle Echarri, Eliza Borromeo, Miguel Vergara, Xyriel Manabat, Zaijian Jaranilla, Alexa Ilacad, Alora Sasam, Verna Periwinkle, Poking, Candy Pangilinan, Ethel Booba, and more are set to join the anniversary celebration.

Catch “It’s Showtime” on Kapamilya Online Live via the ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube and Facebook pages, Kapamilya Channel, ABS-CBN sa ALLTV2, GMA, A2Z, iWant, and TFC. Viewers can also catch “Showtime Online Ü” on the ABS-CBN Entertainment and “It’s Showtime” YouTube channels and Facebook pages. PR