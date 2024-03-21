‘It's Showtime’ to air on GMA

The momentous partnership was sealed at a contract signing ceremony held at the GMA studios, attended by the top executives from both companies, along with the popular hosts of “It’s Showtime.”

Representing GMA Network were Chairman Atty. Felipe L. Gozon, President and CEO Gilberto R. Duavit, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Felipe S. Yalong, and Senior Vice President for Programming, Talent Management, Worldwide, and Support Group and GMA Films President and CEO Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes.

ABS-CBN was represented by Chairman Mark L. Lopez, President and CEO Carlo L. Katigbak, Chief Operating Officer Cory V. Vidanes, and Group Chief Financial Officer Rick B. Tan.

“It’s Showtime” hosts Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Vhong Navarro, Jhong Hilario, Kim Chiu, Ogie Alcasid, Karylle, Amy Perez, Teddy Corpuz, Jugs Jugueta, Darren, Ryan Bang, Ion Perez, Jackie Gonzaga, MC, Lassy, and Cianne Dominguez were also in attendance.

The unprecedented move reflects the commitment of GMA and ABS-CBN to deliver top-notch entertainment and serve the Filipino people.

GMA Network extends a heartfelt reception to the whole “It’s Showtime” family and considers it a welcome addition to the growing list of program offerings for its Kapuso viewers nationwide and abroad.

ABS-CBN and “It’s Showtime,” meanwhile, express their sincere gratitude to GMA Network for opening its doors and providing a new platform to bring entertainment and happiness to more viewers across the country.

We thank our loyal viewers for their unwavering support for almost 15 years and look forward to connecting with new audiences as “It’s Showtime” embarks on a new journey in creating more unforgettable FUNanghalian moments together on GMA, GTV, GMA Pinoy TV, and all other platforms it is currently seen.

Maraming salamat, mga Kapamilya, mga Kapuso, at Madlang People. PR