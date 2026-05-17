It's Showtime's Baby Dolls enters Spotify PH Viral Songs Chart with 'Ikembot Mo'

THE upbeat and feel-good track has sparked a massive dance craze on TikTok, generating over one million user entries. “Ikembot Mo” has also amassed more than 311,000 streams on Spotify and climbed to No. 40 on Instagram Music, where it has been used in over 16,000 reels. Following the song’s viral success, the group’s monthly listeners on Spotify also surged to over 122,000.

Composed of Arianne Dela Cruz, Chole Florendo, Johaira Moris, Juby Sabino, Jelai Ahamil, Eriel Reyes, and Ina Ortega, the group recently brought their infectious energy to the Aurora Music Festival, where they wowed audiences with a lively performance of the track. They have also been actively engaging fans through various Zumba tours, with recent stops in Quezon City, Valenzuela, and Rizal.

“Ikembot Mo” is part of the group’s debut EP “Zoom Baby Dolls,” which has now surpassed 364,000 all-time streams on Spotify.

Join the “Ikembot Mo” dance craze and stream “Zoom Baby Dolls” EP on various digital streaming platforms. For more details, follow StarPop on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.