iWant brings Kapuso shows to Filipinos abroad

THIS Christmas and the Month of Overseas Filipinos, iWant spotlights the GMA Pinoy Bundle as the perfect gift for Filipinos abroad, or for loved ones overseas, offering the kilig, laughter, drama, and other Filipino feels they miss from home, all accessible through the lineup of shows available on the platform.

iWant expands offerings for overseas viewers with the GMA Pinoy Bundle, available from USD 14.98 per month (or equivalent in local currency), combining Kapuso favorites with iWant’s Filipino lineup to give OFWs access to beloved shows that ease homesickness and bring a taste of home wherever they are.

Leading the GMA Bundle lineup on iWant is the much-talked-about Kapuso–Kapamilya collaboration on the consistently trending noontime show “It’s Showtime,” featuring Vice Ganda, Jhong Hilario, Vhong Navarro, and Anne Curtis. Viewers can also catch the latest episodes of “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0,” showcasing Kapuso and Kapamilya teen housemates—available for streaming worldwide (except in North America, Latin America, and Spain).

The lineup also highlights GMA Network’s top news and public affairs programs, keeping audiences informed and connected. Viewers can follow the day’s biggest stories on “24 Oras” with Mel Tiangco, Vicky Morales, and Emil Sumangil, and watch the award-winning news magazine “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho,” known for trending stories, in-depth features, and inspirational human-interest features.

Overseas viewers can also follow moving and inspiring stories featured in the award-winning drama anthology series “Tadhana” with Marian Rivera. Fans can also enjoy the iconic fantasy series “Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre” starring Bianca Umali, Faith Da Silva, Angel Guardian, Kelvin Miranda.

For comedy and entertainment, the GM A Pinoy Bundle brings the iconic, long-running gag show “Bubble Gang” with Michael V., Paolo Contis, Chariz Solomon, Betong Sumaya, Analyn Barro, EA Guzman, Matt Lozano, Cheska Fausto, Buboy Villar, and Kokoy de Santos, alongside the popular weekday game show “Family Feud” hosted by Dingdong Dantes.

Streaming to over 30 territories, iWant, the “Home of Filipino Feels,” delivers a full range of feels through its lineup of iWant Originals, top-rating teleseryes, blockbusters, exclusive premieres, live events, and international hits — all accessible on smartphones, smart TVs, and desktops, bringing Filipino stories closer to global audiences.

Stay connected to home with the GMA Pinoy Bundle, offered exclusively to viewers abroad. Stream Kapuso shows alongside Kapamilya titles for as low as USD 14.98 per month.

Stream all the feels—legally and in full quality—only on iWant. Download the app and subscribe via Google Play or the Apple App Store.

