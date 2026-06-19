iWant delivers laughs, chills in ‘Nurse the Dead’

IWANT, the home of Filipino stories, brings spooks and laughs altogether with its newest supernatural comedy original “Nurse the Dead” premiering on the streaming platform this June 12, 2026 (Friday).

“Nurse the Dead” marks a milestone for iWant as its first Filipino-produced series filmed in Hollywood. The new iWant original, helmed by award-winning Filipino-American filmmaker and screenwriter Mark Labella, top-bills an ensemble of Filipino actors led by Fil-Am actress and host Jelynn Sophia Malone, alongside Anthony Jennings, Princess Punzalan, Ruby Rodriguez, Gigette Reyes, and Tootsie Guevara.

The supernatural comedy revolves around Noa Reyes (Jelynn), a hardworking Filipina nurse who juggles the pressures of her job and personal life while keeping a unique ability to interact with the dead roaming around their facility.

Beyond its themes of light-hearted comedy and supernatural phenomena, the series also sheds light on the real-life experiences of Filipino nurses abroad, inspired by the sacrifices of the showrunner’s mother, who works as a nursing professional in the US.

Catch the premiere of “Nurse the Dead,” streaming its pilot episode for free on June 12, Independence Day, exclusively on iWant. Watch its succeeding episodes dropping Fridays, streaming through subscription plans starting at P35/month in the Philippines, USD 12.99/month in the U.S., and USD 4.99/month for the rest of the world.Enjoy all the feels you want, only on iWant. Download the app and subscribe via Google Play or the Apple App Store.

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