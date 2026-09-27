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iWant original ‘Love at First Spike’ earns Int'l Emmy nod

AI Mode ConversationYou sent: 1 imageThe iWant original series Love at First Spike earned a nomination for the 2026 International Emmy Awards in the Kids: Live Action category.Key DetailsSole Philippine Entry: It is the only representative from the Philippines at this year's ceremony.Category: Kids: Live Action, competing against entries from Chile, the Netherlands, and the UK.Cast & Crew: Directed by Ivan Andrew Payawal and starring Emilio Daez, Reign Parani, and Sean Tristan.Awards Gala: Scheduled for November 23, 2026, in New York.You can stream all episodes of the series for free on iWant.Would you like to know more about the plot of the series or see details about the other international nominees in this category?ABS-CBN CorporateiWant original 'Love at First Spike' earns nomination at ...News Releases. English | Tagalog. iWant original 'Love at First Spike' earns nomination at International Emmy Awards 2026. Septemb...ABS-CBNiWant Original “Love at First Spike” earns nomination at ...iWant Original “Love at First Spike” earns nomination at International Emmy Awards 2026. ABS-CBN Entertainment. iWant Original “Lo...convert this to a news wire photo captionAn promotional poster celebrates the International Emmy Award nomination for the iWant original series "Love at First Spike" in the Kids: Live Action category on September 25, 2026. The sports-drama series, produced by ABS-CBN Studios, is the sole representative from the Philippines at the 2026 International Emmy Awards. Directed by Ivan Andrew Payawal and starring Emilio Daez, Reign Parani, and Sean Tristan, the production will compete against international entries at the gala ceremony in New York on November 23, 2026.
AI Mode ConversationYou sent: 1 imageThe iWant original series Love at First Spike earned a nomination for the 2026 International Emmy Awards in the Kids: Live Action category.Key DetailsSole Philippine Entry: It is the only representative from the Philippines at this year's ceremony.Category: Kids: Live Action, competing against entries from Chile, the Netherlands, and the UK.Cast & Crew: Directed by Ivan Andrew Payawal and starring Emilio Daez, Reign Parani, and Sean Tristan.Awards Gala: Scheduled for November 23, 2026, in New York.You can stream all episodes of the series for free on iWant.Would you like to know more about the plot of the series or see details about the other international nominees in this category?ABS-CBN CorporateiWant original 'Love at First Spike' earns nomination at ...News Releases. English | Tagalog. iWant original 'Love at First Spike' earns nomination at International Emmy Awards 2026. Septemb...ABS-CBNiWant Original “Love at First Spike” earns nomination at ...iWant Original “Love at First Spike” earns nomination at International Emmy Awards 2026. ABS-CBN Entertainment. iWant Original “Lo...convert this to a news wire photo captionAn promotional poster celebrates the International Emmy Award nomination for the iWant original series "Love at First Spike" in the Kids: Live Action category on September 25, 2026. The sports-drama series, produced by ABS-CBN Studios, is the sole representative from the Philippines at the 2026 International Emmy Awards. Directed by Ivan Andrew Payawal and starring Emilio Daez, Reign Parani, and Sean Tristan, the production will compete against international entries at the gala ceremony in New York on November 23, 2026.ABS-CBN PR
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THE 2025 iWant youth-oriented original series “Love at First Spike” bags a nomination at the International Emmy Awards as the sole entry representing the Philippines in this year’s ceremony.

“Love at First Spike” earns a nod in the Kids: Live Action category, competing with entries from Chile, Netherlands, and UK. The awards gala will happen in New York on November 23 (Monday, US Time).

Directed by Ivan Andrew Payawal, the eight-episode iWant original stars Emilio Daez, Reign Parani, and Sean Tristan, with its story revolving around a former basketball team captain who found his footing after a violent incident when he joined the boys volleyball team, comprised mainly of proud LGBTQIA+ students.

The show earned praises for its progressive themes on acceptance, gender equality, and shedding light on the struggles of student athletes.

Meanwhile, viewers can catch all episodes of “Love at First Spike” for free on iWant.

Enjoy all the feels you want, only on iWant, the Home of Filipino Feels. Download the app via Google Play or the Apple App Store or visit iwant.ph to begin free streaming.

Stay updated by following iWant on on Facebook, TikTok, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

For other updates, follow @ABSCBNPR on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok, or visit corporate.abs-cbn.com/newsroom. PR

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