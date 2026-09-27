iWant original ‘Love at First Spike’ earns Int'l Emmy nod

THE 2025 iWant youth-oriented original series “Love at First Spike” bags a nomination at the International Emmy Awards as the sole entry representing the Philippines in this year’s ceremony.

“Love at First Spike” earns a nod in the Kids: Live Action category, competing with entries from Chile, Netherlands, and UK. The awards gala will happen in New York on November 23 (Monday, US Time).

Directed by Ivan Andrew Payawal, the eight-episode iWant original stars Emilio Daez, Reign Parani, and Sean Tristan, with its story revolving around a former basketball team captain who found his footing after a violent incident when he joined the boys volleyball team, comprised mainly of proud LGBTQIA+ students.

The show earned praises for its progressive themes on acceptance, gender equality, and shedding light on the struggles of student athletes.

Meanwhile, viewers can catch all episodes of “Love at First Spike” for free on iWant.

Enjoy all the feels you want, only on iWant, the Home of Filipino Feels. Download the app via Google Play or the Apple App Store or visit iwant.ph to begin free streaming.

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