iWant unveils Cinema One live channel

IWANT officially launches Cinema One live channel on its platform at the Philippine Tech Show 2026, while expanding its distribution through a partnership with Creative Programs, Inc. (CPI), making the service available to cable operators nationwide.

The addition of Cinema One brings a wider selection of Filipino films to the platform, including blockbuster and iconic titles, further strengthening iWant’s growing library for audiences worldwide.

“What Lies Beneath” stars Sue Ramirez, Jake Cuenca, and JM de Guzman draw crowds at the iWant booth as they engage attendees from cable operators, telecommunications companies, content providers, technology partners, and other guests at the platform’s “Home of Filipino Feels” showcase.

The platform also previews upcoming content, led by the vertical drama “The Chambermaid’s Daughter,” starring Alexa Ilacad and BGYO Gelo.

Alexa will also headline another original series this year, “Miss Behave,” alongside Xyriel Manabat, Reign Parani, Andi Abaya, and Rans Rifol. The coming-of-age dark comedy also features Jeremiah Lisbo, Zach Castañeda, Zach Guerrero, JC Alcantara, Raven Rigor, and LA Santos, and is directed by Ivan Andrew Payawal.

Also in iWant’s pipeline is “Nurse the Dead,” an international supernatural comedy-drama series filmed in Hollywood and created by Mark Labella. It stars Jelynn Sophia Malone and Anthony Jennings, with Gigette Reyes, Princess Punzalan, Ruby Rodriguez, and Tootsie Guevarra.

Meanwhile, “The Secrets of Hotel 88,” a collaboration between GMA Network and ABS-CBN, also continues to stream on iWant, with episodes available seven days ahead of its television broadcast.

iWant head Jolly Estaris says the platform is expanding its content lineup through partnerships with creators and producers, focusing on stories that resonate with Filipino audiences.

The Philippine Tech Show is an annual event organized by the Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association (PCTA), bringing together key players from the cable, telecommunications, media, and technology sectors to showcase the latest innovations, services, and industry partnerships.

Download iWant, the streaming platform with the largest collection of Filipino feels, on the Apple App Store or Google Play. Viewers can also stream via iwant.ph.

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