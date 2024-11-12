iWantTFC brings 'Grand BINIverse' experience live to BLOOMs online 

THE sold-out concert of the Nation's Girl Group BINI is coming to iWantTFC as the three-day BLOOM extravaganza "Grand BINIverse" streams to the global audience live from the Smart Araneta Coliseum on iWantTFC.com on November 16 to 18.

iWantTickets will also stream the three-day event in select countries: Philippines, USA, Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and the UAE.

With its "Salamin, Salamin" package, viewers can have access to the highly anticipated concert, alongside a special pre-show and up-close soundcheck footage, starting at P1,290 for a pay-per-view day pass on any selected date.

Meanwhile, BLOOMs can also have more exclusive access to all the happenings in the "Grand BINIverse" concert via its "Cherry on Top" premium package, featuring its multi-cam access for a more personalized viewing experience of their 'One True 8' priced at P2,490 per pay-per-view day pass.

As an early bonus for BLOOMs, users can catch all shows for only the price of two day passes. Starting at P2,599 for the "Salamin, Salamin" PPV package, viewers can watch all three shows alongside its corresponding pre-shows and soundchecks.

Pay-per-view passes will be available beginning October 15 (Tuesday) on iWantTFC.com or its official app (available on iOS and Android), and via iWantTickets (tickets.iwanttfc.com).

Join Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena as they perform their bop hits "Pantropiko," "Salamin, Salamin," "Lagi," and more in their biggest three-day BLOOM extravaganza "Grand BINIverse," streaming live globally on iWantTFC Pay-Per-View.

Keep the BINI fever rolling by streaming their docuseries "BINI Chapter 1: Born to Win" for free and on-demand on iWantTFC.

Get easy access to iWantTFC's content library for free. Aside from portable devices, users can enjoy the iWantTFC viewing experience on a larger screen with select devices, available on Chromecast and Airplay, among others.

To learn more about the offerings of iWantTFC, the home of Filipino stories, follow iWantTFC on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube. PR