iWantTFC brings inspirational programming this Holy Week

As we reflect in commemoration of Holy Week, iWantTFC, the home of Filipino stories, solemnly spends the culmination of the Lenten season by providing inspirational programming for the whole family and devotees, all streaming for free and on-demand.

Commemorate the Lenten season by reflecting with loved ones as iWantTFC livestreams its programming, featuring “Washing of the Feet” (March 28, 5 p.m.), “Seven Last Words” (March 29, 12 noon), “Veneration of the Cross” (March 29, 3 p.m.), and the “Easter Vigil Mass” (March 30, 10 p.m.) along with the “Kapamilya Daily Mass” (regular schedule at 5 a.m. from Monday to Wednesday and Sunday; 5 p.m. on Maundy Thursday) with mass presider, Fr. Tito Caluag.

Be moved by featured Kapamilya teleseryes headlined by the brightest child stars that captured audiences for their light-hearted and wholesome drama and values that are timely for the solemn season. Viewers can relive the inspirational journey of wonder kid-healer Santino alongside his beloved Bro in “May Bukas Pa” starring Zaijian Jaranilla, learn the value of honesty in “Honesto” featuring Raikko Mateo, take a glimpse of a happy life from the eyes of a little island girl in “Ningning” top-billed by Jana Agoncillo, and the angelic adventures of a little cherub in “Nathaniel” with Marco Masa.

Also, feel the warmth of a loving family as they take on challenges head-on and hand-in-hand in the award-winning Kapamilya series “Pamilya Ko,” starring JM de Guzman, Joey Marquez, and Sylvia Sanchez.

Along with these feel-good and value-laden teleseryes streaming on iWantTFC, audiences can watch its featured family films that will warm their hearts in time for Holy Week. These include the 2019 iWantTFC original “The Gift” featuring Nash Aguas and Sharlene San Pedro, the Filipino-Korean-produced family crime-drama “Sunshine Family” top-billed by Nonie and Shamaine Buencamino, plus the heart-tugging love from a father in “Seven Sundays” starring Aga Mulach, Dingdong Dantes, Cristine Reyes, Enrique Gil, and the late Ronaldo Valdez.

Viewers can also relive more family classics, including the star-studded year 2000 family hit “Tanging Yaman,” and Dolphy’s Kapamilya comedy classic “Home Along Da Riles: Da Movie.”

