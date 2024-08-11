iWantTFC now streams GMA Pinoy TV in the US

MANILA — iWantTFC, the home of Filipino stories, adds more heart to viewing with the launch of the GMA Pinoy Bundle featuring the 24/7 streaming channel GMA Pinoy TV and select Kapuso programs on demand.

Starting July 31, 2024, 12 AM (Pacific Time), Filipinos in the U.S. may avail of the new GMA Pinoy Bundle. The GMA Pinoy Bundle is only available on iWantTFC.com. In the U.S., the GMA Pinoy Bundle monthly subscription fee is USD23.98. This subscription plan comes with the iWantTFC Monthly Premium Plan giving access to the platform’s vast library of Filipino content including other 24/7 livestreaming channels, plus movies, series, news, sports and lifestyle programs on demand.

With the GMA Pinoy Bundle, iWantTFC subscribers can discover an array of captivating shows on GMA’s 24/7 live channels, including the multi-platform leader and multi-awarded show 'Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho,' engaging teleseryes such as 'Abot Kamay Na Pangarap' featuring Jillian Ward, 'Black Rider' starring Ruru Madrid, and the recently launched mystery drama ‘'Widows' War,' starring Bea Alonzo and Carla Abellana. They can also enjoy the excitement of 'Family Feud Philippines' hosted by Dingdong Dantes and the top-rating noontime show, 'It's Showtime,' and catch a variety of daily news, information, and lifestyle programs.

Additionally, viewers can start watching on GMA Pinoy TV, one of the most highly anticipated series of 2024: 'Pulang Araw,' featuring Barbie Forteza, Sanya Lopez, David Licauco, and Alden Richards, with Dennis Trillo in a very special role.

Users can enjoy the full iWantTFC viewing experience on a larger screen with select devices—available on Chromecast, and Airplay, among others.

Visit https://bit.ly/iWantTFC_TVDevices for a complete list of compatible devices, sign-in instructions, and account activation.

To learn more about iWantTFC’s subscription plans and other offerings, follow its official social media accounts on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube. PR