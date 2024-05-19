Jail officer: Shabu smuggling try in City Jail not 1st time

THE shabu smuggling attempt in Davao City Jail Annex last Thursday, May 16, 2024, was not the first incident recorded by the jail personnel.

The package with more or less 20 packs of shabu and tobacco was wrapped with cloth and found near the perimeter fence in an open garden area used by inmates.

Jail Warden Supt. Ericley Louise Lazaro revealed to Davao media earlier this week that last March, there was contraband that was attempted to be delivered using a drone but was later on seized by the officials.

“This isn’t the first attempt to smuggle contraband inside the jail. Just two months ago, someone tried using a drone,” he said.

According to Lazaro, investigations are still ongoing as they have a hard time identifying the culprits as the incident transpired in the late evening.

Lazaro added that following the situation, their agency immediately conducted a daily “Greyhound Operation” – an internal search within the facility.

There will also be an installment of safety nets along the perimeter fence to prevent similar incidents and catch any drones used for smuggling.

As of posting, the recovered package has been turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region-Davao Region (PDEA-Davao) for testing and safekeeping. DEF