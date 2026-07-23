James Ryan relishes Volcanoes' title defense

FOR James Halasan Ryan, lifting the Unions Cup for the second straight year meant more than defending a championship. It was proof that the Philippine Volcanoes belonged among Asia's elite.

The Davao-born British-Filipino hooker, born to British scientist Edward Ryan and Dabawenya nurse Fe Halasan Ryan, helped the Philippine men's rugby team retain its Unions Cup crown after a commanding 39-18 victory over Malaysia in the final in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

The achievement also earned Ryan recognition from the 32nd So Kim Cheng Foundation Inc. Annual Sports Awards on July 18, honoring his outstanding accomplishments and dedication to rugby.

For Ryan, however, the biggest victory was overcoming the weight of expectation.

"Defending the Philippines' title was honestly one of the biggest challenges of my career," Ryan told SunStar Davao. "Winning a championship is incredibly difficult, but defending it is even harder because every team is chasing you. We weren't the underdogs anymore. We had a target on our backs every single match."

Unlike the previous campaign, when the Volcanoes were trying to prove they could compete with the region's best, this year's mission centered on proving their first championship was no accident.

"The first championship was about proving we belonged," Ryan said. "This one was about proving the first wasn't a fluke. We had expectations to live up to, and that's a different kind of pressure."

The Volcanoes faced that pressure head-on.

After Ryan scored the opening try to give the Philippines an early 7-0 lead, Malaysia fought back to force a 15-15 deadlock at halftime. Instead of panicking, the Filipinos leaned on the trust they had built over months of preparation.

"There were moments where things didn't go our way," Ryan said. "That's where our leadership and team culture really showed. We stayed together, stuck to the game plan and kept believing."

The Volcanoes exploded in the second half, overwhelming Malaysia with a flurry of tries, including late scores from Connor Browne and Ryan Rodriguez Curtis, to secure a convincing 39-18 victory and back-to-back Unions Cup titles.

The championship capped another dominant tournament for the Philippines, which crushed Laos 74-0 in the opening match before defeating Singapore 33-10 in the semifinals.

Team first

Ryan, known for his physical play in the forward pack, downplayed his individual contributions despite scoring an early try in the championship match.

"I think there's always room to improve," he said. "I'm proud that I gave everything I had for the team, but rugby is never about one player. My job was to do my role and support the boys around me."

Instead, he credited the squad's resilience, discipline and unity.

"We trusted each other, especially during the toughest moments, and that's what made the difference. This championship was earned through teamwork, not individual performances."

Ryan also praised the coaches and support staff for preparing the team throughout the campaign.

"I want to thank our coaches and support staff for believing in us and preparing us every step of the way," he said. "To our families, thank you for your sacrifices and constant support. It means everything to us."

He reserved special appreciation for his teammates.

"Thank you for your trust, your commitment and your willingness to fight for each other," Ryan said. "This trophy belongs to every single one of you. Enjoy this moment because we've earned it, but remember that champions stay humble and keep working. The standard doesn't stop here."

Growing the game

Ryan hopes the Volcanoes' latest triumph will spark greater interest in rugby across the Philippines, especially among young athletes who may have never considered picking up the sport.

"To all Filipinos, thank you for believing in us," he said. "We hope this victory inspires more young people to pick up a rugby ball and chase their dreams."

His message extends beyond rugby.

"No matter where you come from, with hard work, discipline and unity, anything is possible," Ryan said. "We're proud to wear the Philippine jersey, and we'll continue giving everything we have every time we represent our country. Mabuhay ang Pilipinas."

The Volcanoes will have another opportunity to inspire Filipino fans next year when the Philippines hosts the Unions Cup and bids for a historic third consecutive championship.

For Ryan, the challenge has already begun.

Champions, he believes, are measured not by the trophies they lift but by their willingness to keep earning the next one. MLSA