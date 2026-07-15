Japan condoles with Mindanao after Typhoon Inday

THE Japanese government, one of Mindanao's longest-standing development partners, has expressed solidarity with communities devastated by widespread flooding and landslides as disaster response operations continue across southern Philippines following the onslaught of Typhoon Inday (international name: Bavi) and the enhanced southwest monsoon (Habagat).

Japanese Consul General Hirotaka Ono conveyed on July 14, 2026, Japan's condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and extended sympathies to thousands of residents whose homes and livelihoods were destroyed by days of relentless rainfall that battered several Mindanao provinces.

"Our thoughts are with affected families and communities as they cope with the loss and devastation and begin the difficult process of recovery."

"Japan stands in solidarity with the people of Mindanao and reaffirms the enduring bonds of friendship that unite us."

"We sincerely hope that all affected communities will find strength and resilience in the days ahead and achieve a safe and steady recovery."

Japan has remained one of Mindanao's largest bilateral development partners, supporting peace-building, disaster resilience, infrastructure development, agriculture, education, and livelihood programs through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica). Over the years, Japanese assistance has funded major infrastructure and community development projects across the island, including roads, bridges, flood control facilities, and post-conflict rehabilitation initiatives in the Bangsamoro region.

The statement came as Mindanao continued to bear the brunt of severe weather brought by Typhoon Inday and the southwest monsoon, which triggered flash floods, debris flows, and landslides in several provinces already struggling to recover from the magnitude 7.8 offshore Sarangani earthquake that struck in June.

Latest reports from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) showed that at least 21 people have died while 16 remain missing due to the combined effects of the storm and the monsoon as of July 14. The majority of fatalities were recorded in Mindanao, with Sarangani accounting for 10 deaths, followed by Lanao del Sur with six, while isolated fatalities were reported in Davao Occidental and Bukidnon.

More than 654,000 individuals, or around 146,000 families, have been affected nationwide, with thousands displaced and staying in evacuation centers.

The humanitarian situation remains particularly severe in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), where floodwaters inundated numerous municipalities. Regional disaster authorities reported that more than half a million residents have been affected by the disaster, while several communities remain isolated due to damaged roads and overflowing rivers.

Search-and-rescue and relief operations continue as local governments race to deliver food, potable water, and emergency shelter to displaced families.

Among the worst-hit areas is Sarangani Province, where municipalities continue to recover from successive natural disasters.

In Glan, at least 450 families from Barangay Mudan were forced to flee after nearly three days of continuous rainfall from July 10 to 12 triggered flash floods and landslides.

Barangay Chair Julieta Embajador said displaced residents have taken refuge in the village gymnasium, church, and other temporary evacuation centers while awaiting further assistance.

Authorities said many homes were either submerged in floodwaters or damaged by debris washed down from nearby mountains.

The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC)-Soccsksargen has since intensified monitoring of geologic hazards that continue to threaten communities across Sarangani.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) convened an emergency meeting with local disaster management offices from Glan and Malapatan to discuss river damming incidents created by earthquake-induced landslides and worsened by heavy rainfall.

According to the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) of Malapatan, naturally formed river blockages remain under close observation, although no sudden dam-break flooding has been reported.

Authorities are preparing aerial surveys to determine the stability of the affected river systems, while families living in high-risk areas continue to stay inside government-established tent cities as a precaution.

Meanwhile, MDRRMO Glan reported that aerial assessments in Barangay Mudan documented damage to 295 houses caused by flash floods and debris flow originating from the Glan-Padidu River.

Officials also confirmed that the river damming previously observed in Barangay E. Alegado has already subsided.

OCD warned that the combination of saturated soil, earthquake-weakened slopes, and continuing rains significantly increases the likelihood of additional landslides and flash floods, particularly in mountainous communities across southern Mindanao.

As relief operations continue, local governments, national agencies, humanitarian organizations, and international partners are working to provide food, clean water, medical assistance, and temporary shelter to affected families. DEF