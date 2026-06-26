Japan Consulate hosts Bonsai Workshop in Davao

THE Consulate General of Japan in Davao is pleased to announce the “Introduction to the World of Bonsai: A Beginner-Friendly Workshop,” to be held on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at Davao City National High School Multi-Purpose Gym.

This event is part of the year-round celebration of the 70th Anniversary of Japan–Philippines Friendship and is co-organized with the Davao Bonsai Society. Through this workshop, the Consulate aims to promote a deeper appreciation of traditional Japanese culture, particularly among students and beginners.

The program will feature an introductory lecture on bonsai, as well as a hands-on workshop experience, allowing participants to learn the fundamentals of bonsai cultivation and design.

A highlight of the event will be a live demonstration by renowned Japanese bonsai master Mr. Masashi Hirao, also known as the “Bonsai Warrior,” who will share his expertise and artistry with participants.

Profile: Bonsai Master Masashi Hirao

Drawing on traditional techniques, he combines unique methods and expressions to create a new style of bonsai. He is a one-of-a-kind artisan who is preserving bonsai for the future through innovative approaches.

In 2013, he was appointed as a Japan Cultural Envoy by the Agency for Cultural Affairs. He has a track record of international achievements, including an appearance at the Japan Pavilion at the 2015 Milan Expo and the donation of bonsai to the Royal Family of Bhutan in 2016. From 2016 to 2022, he exhibited bonsai works at the Setouchi Triennale and the Echigo-Tsumari Art Triennale.

He has also been actively involved in fields beyond bonsai, such as designing the decor for the FUJI ROCK FESTIVAL YouTube interview area and the “Otobutai” stage at Nijo Castle.

Admission is FREE, but participation is limited, and advance registration is required. PR