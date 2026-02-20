Japan, Davao celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations

GOVERNMENT officials, business leaders, educators, cultural advocates, and members of the diplomatic corps gathered Thursday night to celebrate Japan’s National Day and the 66th birthday of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito, in a ceremony highlighting seven decades of diplomatic relations between Japan and the Philippines and strengthening ties among Japan, Davao, and Mindanao.

Hosted by Japanese Consul General Ono Hirotaka at the SMX Convention Center on Feb. 19, 2026, the reception showcased expanding partnerships between Japan and the Philippines through economic cooperation, cultural exchange, and people-to-people engagement, particularly in Davao and across Mindanao.

Organizers featured traditional Philippine musical instruments as a symbol of cultural solidarity. The instruments, donated to Hamamatsu, one of Davao City’s sister cities, served as a tangible reminder of enduring friendship between the two nations.

In his remarks, Ono reflected on both his diplomatic career and personal ties to the region.

“This occasion is especially meaningful to me, as it is my first time hosting this reception since my wife Teresa and I arrived in Davao last May. Throughout my diplomatic career, I have had the privilege of specializing in the Philippines, and it is truly an honor to serve once again here in Mindanao,” he said.

“Our partnership with this region comes alive in the many collaborations and initiatives on display this evening. We sincerely thank all our exhibitors for bringing tonight's celebration to life and showcasing the tangible connections between Japan and Mindanao. Please take the time to visit their booths and enjoy the exhibits.”

Weaving 70 years of partnership

This year’s celebration carried added weight as it marked 70 years since diplomatic relations were normalized between the two countries. Organizers unveiled an anniversary logo featuring intertwined imagery of Japan’s sacred shimenawa rope and Philippine abaca—symbols of continuity, resilience, and strength.

Together, the ropes reflected the theme, “Weaving the Future Together: Peace, Prosperity, Possibilities,” underscoring a shared history shaped by cooperation and mutual respect.

Japanese migration to Mindanao dates back to 1903, when settlers contributed to the local abaca industry and regional development. Before World War II, more than 20,000 Japanese nationals lived in Davao, forming communities whose descendants, known as Nikkeijin, continue to serve as living bridges between the countries.

A decade ago, during the 60th anniversary of diplomatic normalization, Emperor Naruhito and the Empress visited the Philippines and met members of the Nikkeijin community. The following year, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Davao, reaffirming Japan’s commitment to Mindanao.

Ono also paid tribute to leaders of Davao’s Japanese-Filipino community, stressing that grassroots relationships remain vital to sustaining bilateral ties.

Expanding economic and development cooperation

The reception also spotlighted growing economic collaboration. During the 2025 Kadayawan Festival, Davao organized a sister-cities trade fair that included delegates from Sennan. Business missions from Davao later traveled to Japan, including visits to Hamamatsu, while representatives joined hybrid economic forums aimed at strengthening trade and investment links.

Japan’s development assistance continues to shape regional growth. The Japan International Cooperation Agency completed the final report of the Metro Davao Master Plan and marked a milestone in 2025 with the ceremonial breakthrough of both tunnels for the Davao City Bypass Construction Project—an infrastructure initiative expected to ease congestion and boost economic activity.

This year, the Consulate also began projects in Cotabato, Davao del Norte, and Surigao del Norte under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects, supporting community-level development.

Sister-City partnerships deepen ties

Davao City’s sister-city agreements continue to anchor its international engagement. The city maintains partnerships with Kitakyushu, Sennan, and Hamamatsu.

Kitakyushu, designated Davao’s environmental sister city in 2017, focuses on sustainability initiatives. A 2023 agreement with Sennan promotes collaboration in trade, tourism, culture, and skilled-worker exchanges. Most recently, Davao formalized ties with Hamamatsu in 2024 to expand cooperation in education, manufacturing, industry, and investment.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, represented by Councilor Rachel Zozobrado during the event, conveyed his support and gratitude to Japan and its partner cities.

“Beyond historical ties, our shared heritage continues to shape the identity of our city into what it is today,” the mayor said in a message.

He added that the celebration stands as a testament to a partnership woven through history—one that continues to expand across trade, infrastructure, education, and cultural exchange, strengthening bonds between Mindanao and Japan for generations to come. DEF