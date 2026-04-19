Japan envoy backs Davao WTE push

JAPAN'S top envoy to the Philippines said modern waste-to-energy (WTE) technology can help Davao City manage its growing waste problem without harming the environment, as local officials push forward with the project amid ongoing public scrutiny.

Ambassador Endo Kazuya, speaking during a media interview at the Consulate General in Davao office, Friday, April 17, 2026, pointed to Japan’s long experience of operating WTE facilities even in dense urban areas, stressing that the technology has evolved to meet strict environmental standards.

“I think if you visit Tokyo, Osaka, or various other places, there are quite many waste-to-energy facilities. We live with them, even in the middle of very big cities,” Endo said.

He added that compared with traditional waste disposal methods, WTE facilities could offer a safer alternative.

“Compared with current technologies, I think waste-to-energy facilities will not harm the environment. Even existing landfill facilities can be more harmful to the environment,” he said.

The ambassador’s remarks come as Davao City continues to advance plans for a proposed 11-megawatt WTE facility in Barangay Biao Escuela, Tugbok District. The project aims to convert solid waste into electricity, reduce landfill dependence, and provide a long-term solution to increasing waste generation in the city.

Balancing urgency and concern

City officials have emphasized the urgency of finding sustainable waste solutions, as landfill capacity constraints and increasing waste volumes put pressure on existing systems. At the same time, the project has drawn opposition from environmental groups and civil society organizations.

Councilor Louie John Bonguyan, chair of the Committee on Energy and Water, earlier expressed hope that the project’s public scoping process would proceed smoothly, describing it as a key step in moving the initiative forward.

Public scoping, required under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), allows stakeholders to raise concerns and assess potential environmental impacts before project approval.

The DENR Environmental Management Bureau (EMB)-Davao has clarified that the activity is not a decision-making stage, but rather a platform for consultation involving local government units, non-governmental organizations, and affected communities.

However, opposition groups such as Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis) have raised concerns that WTE technology may conflict with circular economy principles, which prioritize waste reduction, reuse, and recycling.

Technology as a turning point

Endo acknowledged these concerns but emphasized that Japan’s experience shows how technology can mitigate environmental risks while addressing waste challenges.

“Many years ago, Japan also experienced significant environmental degradation—both in air quality and water quality. It was technology that helped us overcome those challenges,” he said.

He noted that modern WTE facilities in Japan operate without causing health or environmental problems, backed by strict regulatory frameworks.

“There are now many cities in Japan that have established waste-to-energy facilities, and they are operating very well without causing health or environmental problems to communities,” he added.

Endo also cited his visits to landfill sites in the Philippines, where he observed safety and environmental issues.

“Sometimes they can be dangerous and produce unpleasant odors. I believe our existing technologies can help address those problems,” he said.

Unclear timeline, continued engagement

Despite strong backing from the Japanese side, the project’s timeline remains uncertain.

Endo said discussions with local officials included the WTE initiative but noted that Philippine authorities are better positioned to provide updates.

“The project itself should have been implemented much earlier. As for the concrete status of the project, I think the Philippine government or the city government would be in a better position to explain that,” he said.

The Japanese government is expected to support the project through technology transfer and possible grant assistance, although details have yet to be finalized publicly.

Broader cooperation context

The WTE project forms part of broader Japan-Philippines cooperation, which Endo said continues to expand in scope and depth. This year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, with Mindanao identified as a key area for development partnerships.

Davao, in particular, holds historical and economic significance, with longstanding ties to Japan dating back more than a century. The city also hosts several Japanese companies and ongoing development cooperation projects, including transport and infrastructure initiatives.

Endo said Japan remains committed to supporting Mindanao’s development and peace process, signaling continued engagement in projects that address urban challenges such as waste management.

As Davao City navigates competing priorities—environmental protection, public health, and infrastructure development—the WTE project stands at the center of a broader debate on how cities can transition toward sustainable and resilient systems.

For now, the path forward hinges on regulatory processes, stakeholder engagement, and the ability of proponents to address public concerns while demonstrating the technology’s long-term benefits. MLSA