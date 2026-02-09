Japan exchange program opens for Davao educators

THE Japan Foundation, through its FY2026 ASEAN–Japan Exchange Program for Secondary School Educators, is offering high school Social Studies teachers in the Davao Region the opportunity to visit Japan.

Selected teachers will deepen their understanding of Japan’s educational system, experience Japanese culture firsthand, and engage with professionals in the education sector.

Consul General of Japan to Davao, Ono Hirotaka, together with Ben Suzuki, Head of the Japan Foundation Manila, shared details of the program with Regional Director Allan G. Farnazo.

They announced that 10 teachers and three school heads will be selected through a screening process based on set criteria.

Applicants should be committed to continuing to teach and deliver lectures about Japan in their schools, using the knowledge and experiences gained from the program. Preference will be given to those of Nikkei-jin descent and to individuals who are eager to promote a deeper understanding of Japanese culture.

The selected participants are scheduled to travel to Japan for a week-long visit in June 2026. PR